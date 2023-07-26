Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri's newest driver, not only is made his return to Formula One, but he's coming to F1 23 as well. In a RacingGames interview with Codemasters' Creative Director Lee Mather, he confirmed that Ricciardo is returning to the game.

“We have every intention to bring Daniel Ricciardo back into the game,” Mather said. “We’re going through the process of getting the reference together and building the assets. We’ll be bringing Daniel back into the series as soon as we can at the earliest convenience.”

There was plenty of speculation whether or not the 34 year-old driver would return to the racing scene. But, in order to put Ricciardo in the game, Codemasters needs to build the necessary assets, race suit, livery, and all other materials required to put him in the roster.

Ricciardo and his smile are set to make their return to the F1 video game series soon in a future update. The developers didn't mention when they'd be adding him back, but rest assured he will return.

A recent patch added Race Replay in F1 World among other improvements to the gameplay. Ricciardo wasn't added then but with one less mode to add perhaps it'll allow the developers more time to focus on putting him in the game.

In his first race with AlphaTauri at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Ricciardo finished at 13th place. That's only one spot lower than Nyck De Vries' best performance in 2023 when he ranked 12th at Monaco. So it seems like Ricciardo is off to a better start, though he'll need to produce results soon. He'll have the chance to do so at the Belgium Grand Prix this weekend.

What About Nick De Vries in F1 23?

We're curious as to what this means for Nyck De Vries. Will he remain in F1 23? Can other players sign him as a driver? Or will De Vries drift away into non existence, with his livery, race, suit, and appearance lost in the game files forever?

De Vries had been serving as a reserve/test driver since 2020 for numerous teams, including Mercedes, McLaren, and Aston Martin before becoming a driver for AlphaTauri. Through 10 races, he was unable to finish anywhere in the top 10, resulting in his removal from the team.

It's a sad yet harsh reality in the world of Formula One. If you can't produce results, you're going to get left behind quickly. His former teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, isn't so safe, either. Tsunoda only earned two points across 11 races this season. He's on pace to have his worst year of his career, which could result in him being removed from the team as well.

It's been a tough year for AlphaTauri, but for F1 23 players, it's a treat to get such a popular racer back on the circuit. We're excited to see his driver rating and where he ranks among his competitors.

Race week. Haven’t said that in a while. Cool. — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) July 17, 2023

The only thing that could make this better is the return of Nicholas Latifi. But we'll hold out on wishful thinking.

