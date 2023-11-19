Max Verstappen wasn't a fan of the extravaganza surrounding the Las Vegas Grand Prix but changed his tune after winning.

Max Verstappen continued to produce the goods this season with his sixth victory in a row, winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night. But, prior to the race, the Dutchman voiced his displeasure with all the rigamarole and hype surrounding the event that seemed to focus more on the celebrities watching and the money generated for Sin City rather than the actual race.

That being said, Verstappen completely changed his tune once he crossed the finish line in front of ahead of Charles LeClerc, singing “Viva Las Vegas” while Justin Bieber waved the checkered flag above him.

“I hope everyone enjoyed it. We definitely did. Excited to come back here next year and try to do something similar,” said Verstappen, via AP Sports.

“It was a fun race. I enjoyed it,” he continued.

This was the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix and the third event in the United States, joining the Miami GP and the United States GP at the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas. Max Verstappen is one who is all about business so you could understand why he wasn't loving all the spectacles in Vegas surrounding the race.

Verstappen, along with podium finishers LeClerc and Sergio Perez, hopped in a limousine and headed for the nightclub, but they ended up at the Bellagio for a podium celebration instead.

In total, the Las Vegas Grand Prix reportedly brought 315,000 spectators to the city for the event and generated over $1 billion in economic impact. A huge win for Vegas and another victory for Max Verstappen. It all worked out for him.