The $500 million F1 Las Vegas race has gotten off to a horrific start after a loose drain cover incident on Thursday night.

Formula One brought a lot of attention by debuting the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The $500 million event in Sin City has certainly been a controversial topic, and the track right in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip is a must-watch. However, on Thursday, the first practice session was canceled after just eight minutes. The reason why is that Carlos Sainz's car hit a loose drainhole cover on the track and caused sparks to fly, damaging his car.

So far, the Las Vegas Grand Prix has been a massive disappointment. The building of the track has been a nightmare for people in the city, and the inconveniences caused by having it on the Strip haven't helped either.

On top of that, ticket prices, hotel prices, and the like skyrocketed as soon as the Las Vegas Grand Prix was announced. But, as of Thursday night, the event has failed to live up to the hype. Previously, the hotel rates were 300% more than the normal rates, with The Flamingo, for example, listing rooms at $899 for the week of the Formula One race, per Arash Markazi of The Messenger. However, Markazi reports that he booked a room for just $18, showing how much things have died down in Sin City leading up to the event.

All in all, the Las Vegas Grand Prix has been a disaster so far, and having to cancel the first practice session because of a loose drain cover certainly isn't what anybody expected. The $500 million effort to put the race together looks like a huge disappointment at this rate.