Max Verstappen added to his trophy case on Saturday afternoon, as the Dutch-Belgian driver secured his third consecutive Formula 1 title despite finishing second in the Qatar sprint race. Verstappen, who held a commanding lead over the rest of the field in the standings, caught a bit of a break when teammate Oliver Perez, the only one with a hope of catching him, crashed.

Here's what Verstappen had to say after becoming just the sixth Formula 1 driver to win three titles.

“A fantastic feeling. It's been an incredible year,” Verstappen said. “A lot of great races and of course super proud of the job of the team. It's just been so enjoyable to be part of that group of people. And, yeah, to be a three-time world champion is just incredible.”

A fantastic year it was indeed for Verstappen, who won a record 10 straight races earlier in the season, had built up a huge lead in the standings, one that held up even after his second-place finish on Saturday.

The Red Bull driver was bested by rookie and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.

Only five drivers in Formula 1 history have accrued more titles than Verstappen, who continues to rewire the history books.