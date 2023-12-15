Which Defense will save your fantasy football team in Week 15?

It's crunch time! We now enter the crucial phase of the fantasy football playoffs in the majority of leagues. Of course, the journey to this point has been arduous and unpredictable. It's highly unlikely that many teams are still relying on the same D/ST they drafted over three months ago. With every matchup now carrying a must-win significance, leaving nothing to chance is imperative at every position. Our Week 15 fantasy football defense rankings aim to guide you in optimizing your lineup for one of fantasy football's most challenging positions.

Fortunately, the bye weeks are behind us. Every NFL contender is putting forth their best effort in every snap of every game. We also now have a substantial 14-week sample size of statistical data and matchup analysis, coupled with ongoing injury updates throughout the week.

Those who are ill-prepared and procrastinate are seldom the ones advancing to Round Two of the It's crunch time! playoffs. Our mission is to equip you with the resources needed to position your team for success!

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Defense rankings entering Week 15 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

The Kansas City Chiefs now sit atop the rankings. They take the lead in Week 15 as they face the New England Patriots. Under the command of defensive guru Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs' defense has had to be exceptionally stifling this season. The return of standout linebacker Nick Bolton significantly bolstered their performance, although Week 14 saw them lose a tight 20-17 contest against Buffalo. We do anticipate a highly motivated Kansas City defense to dominate against Bill Belichick's struggling Patriots. Recall that New England has managed only 34 points in the last five weeks, committing seven turnovers in four games during that stretch.

Other Standouts

Another standout option this week is the New Orleans Saints as they face the Giants. The Saints rebounded impressively against the Panthers last week. Despite some newfound optimism with quarterback Tommy DeVito at the helm, the Giants' offense remains hampered by injuries and inefficiencies at receiver. Since Week 8, the Giants have averaged a mere 231 total yards per game and have succumbed to 5.8 sacks per game this season (6.7 sacks per game in their last three outings). New Orleans is poised to capitalize on these vulnerabilities.

While the San Francisco 49ers usually hold the top spot, the resurgence of Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals prompts a slight adjustment. Nevertheless, the 49ers are a must-start for the rest of the season. They haven't allowed more than 20 points in a game since Week 8, accumulating 22 sacks and 10 takeaways in their last five games. Their defensive prowess is rivaled only by the Cleveland Browns, who face the dangerous Chicago Bears and quarterback Justin Fields. This past Sunday, the Browns surrendered 27 scores on 293 yards of total offense while recording four sacks, three interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

Myles Garrett calls his shot "I'm going to end this game for us." He then gets the game-sealing sack. pic.twitter.com/sHIatMB88v — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) December 14, 2023

A surprising emergence has unfolded in Miami. The Dolphins take on the New York Jets this week. Jaelan Phillips has quietly become one of the league's most underrated pass-rushers, and Jalen Ramsey has showcased top-tier form in recent weeks. Facing the struggling Jets, the Dolphins' defense could have a standout performance.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Despite a lackluster Week 14 performance against the Jets, the Houston Texans emerge as a sleeper pick against the mistake-prone rookie Will Levis this week. DeMeco Ryans' defensive unit is gearing up. This is especially true with Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner CJ Stroud in concussion protocol.

The Cincinnati Bengals present another intriguing sleeper option as they face a struggling Minnesota offense that recently lost standout receiver Justin Jefferson (chest) in Week 14. The Bengals, under the guidance of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, are expected to capitalize on the Vikings.

The Green Bay Packers make the sleeper list as well. They have a formidable zone defense that has excelled in recent weeks through timely coverage and impactful takeaways. They are also currently ranked in the top 10 in the NFL for scoring defense and net yards allowed per pass attempt. Another sleeper worth considering is the Bears. They will go up against Joe Flacco with ample game tape for preparation.

Beyond this point in the rankings, venturing into high-risk, low-reward territory is inevitable. Consider holding onto a D/ST in the bottom 10 only if they boast a favorable Week 16 or 17 matchup; otherwise, it might be prudent to explore other options. As the fantasy football playoffs unfold, strategic planning for each remaining week becomes crucial.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Defense rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 15 Defense Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs, KC @ NE (2)

2. New Orleans Saints, NO vs. NYG (5)

3. San Francisco 49ers, SF @ ARI (3)

4. Cleveland Browns, CLE vs. CHI (4)

5. Miami Dolphins, MIA vs. NYJ (1)

6. Atlanta Falcons, ATL @ CAR (6)

7. Baltimore Ravens, BAL @ JAC (7)

8. Las Vegas Raiders, LV vs. LAC (8)

9. Indianapolis Colts, IND vs. PIT (9)

10. Los Angeles Rams, LAR vs. WAS (10)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT @ IND (11)

12. Green Bay Packers, GB vs. TB (12)