The Saints have some concerns despite the win!

The New Orleans Saints secured a crucial victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. Despite the win, the Saints have some concerns that need to be addressed. The offensive performance was lackluster, with quarterback Derek Carr struggling to make significant gains. The defense also struggled to contain the Panthers' running game. In this article, we will discuss the Saints' biggest concerns despite their win over the Panthers.

Week 14 Win

Despite enduring periods of subpar performance and noticeable internal discord on the offensive front, quarterback Derek Carr and the Saints find themselves in a relatively favorable position. Coming off a decisive 28-6 victory against the struggling Panthers, New Orleans is now in a shared first-place position in the NFC South as they head into Week 15. Reflecting on the win, Coach Dennis Allen acknowledged the positive aspect but emphasized the need for precision in the current tight race.

“We won a game in our league by three touchdowns; it obviously wasn’t all bad,” coach Dennis Allen said Monday. “The margin for error is extremely small right now and we need to make sure we’re taking advantage of every opportunity.”

With a record of 6-7, the Saints are currently deadlocked with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the summit of their division. Additionally, all three teams find themselves just half a game behind the Green Bay Packers (6-6) for the NFC's final Wild Card spot as of Monday.

Here we will look at the New Orleans Saints' biggest concerns despite their Week 14 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Offensive Struggles

The Saints encountered difficulties against the Panthers but managed to escape with a win. The challenge of moving the ball was palpable, evident even in a cursory visual assessment. However, the statistical perspective sheds further light on their struggles.

A revealing stat from NFL Research underscores the offensive woes. The Saints concluded the game with a mere 207 total yards, marking their lowest yardage in a victorious effort since their 1997 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It was a bygone era of 26 years when Mike Ditka helmed the team.

While 207 total yards is generally low, it often translates to losses. Since the NFL merger in 1970, teams have maintained a record of 25-175 when gaining fewer than 207 yards. This season, the Saints dipped below the 207-yard mark only once, facing the Buccaneers, where the offense tallied 197 yards and 9 points.

As for QB Derek Carr, despite facing criticism, he has surpassed the 207-yard mark in nearly every game he hasn't exited due to injury. This context underscores the Week 14 struggles. It emphasizes that it was a subpar performance that fortunately resulted in a victory. For the Saints to compete against stronger opponents than the one-win Panthers, improvements are imperative.

Chemistry Challenges

In his inaugural season with the Saints, Carr has faced physical challenges and displayed visible frustration. A notable on-field dispute between Carr and center Erik McCoy unfolded after a third-down sack, with guard James Hurst intervening. Coach Allen has addressed the incident with his players.

Carr also took the field one week after sustaining injuries, including his second concussion of the season. That's along with rib and shoulder issues, in a 33-28 loss to Detroit.

Defensive Run Woes

New Orleans yielded 204 rushing yards to Carolina. It marked the second time in three weeks that the Saints have allowed over 200 rushing yards in a game. Their Week 12 loss to Atlanta saw them concede 228 rushing yards. Over the past six games, the Saints have been surrendering an average of 170 yards per game on the ground.

Kicking Game Concerns

Remember that rookie kicker Blake Grupe was listed as questionable last week with a right groin injury. He missed his only field goal attempt wide left from 29 yards out. This was his second miss from inside 30 yards this season. Grupe and Seattle's Jason Myers are the only NFL kickers with as many as seven missed field goal attempts this season. However, they also represent two of the three kickers attempting as many as 31 total field goals entering Monday night's games.

“He’s a really talented young kicker,” Allen said. “Sometimes with young players at any position you’re going to have some ups and downs. … Hopefully he’ll continue to get better and we’ll have more consistency.”

Looking Ahead

While the New Orleans Saints secured a Week 14 victory against the Carolina Panthers, several concerns loom large on the horizon. The offensive struggles, highlighted by a meager 207 total yards, raise questions about the team's ability to consistently produce against stronger adversaries. Chemistry issues demand attention and resolution. The defensive lapses in controlling the run game also pose a threat to the Saints' defensive stability. Additionally, rookie kicker Blake Grupe's inconsistencies in the kicking game add another layer of uncertainty. As the Saints navigate the critical weeks ahead in a tightly contested NFC South, addressing these concerns will be paramount to their success and playoff aspirations.