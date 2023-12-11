The Jaguars suffered their second consecutive loss against the Browns in Week 14, with Trevor Lawrence having his worst game this season.

In just six days time, the Jacksonville Jaguars have lost two consecutive games for the second time this season, in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Of course six days ago, most would have thought that starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence wouldn't have even stepped on the field after suffering a leg injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Jaguars 34-31 overtime loss. Lawrence ended up making the start against the Browns but he certainly didn't look right. He, along with the rest of the Jaguars, were found to be inconsistent all day long, having to make a late rally led by Lawrence that ended after Jacksonville couldn't get the ball back after scoring a touchdown with 1:33 left to make the final score 31-27.

But then again, who would have guessed a 38-year-old Joe Flacco would wind up going 1-1 in his first two starts with the Browns, throwing for 565 yards and five touchdowns in the process. Against the Jaguars, he threw for 311 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. With the Browns having playoff aspirations, that's when Flacco shines, going back to his days with the Baltimore Ravens. So this couldn't be a fluke, right? This wasn't just the Jaguars blowing it when they needed to make some distance between themselves and the rest of the AFC? Upon further review, the Jaguars were playing behind the eight-ball well before the game started, all though in-game play wasn't at all spectacular, starting with Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence inaccuracy

Lawrence had his first three interception day since January of 2021. Yet, he also had three touchdowns as well. But most likely due to his high ankle sprain, he was unable to plant his foot properly and was off-target throughout most of the day, either throwing to the other team or falling short of his receivers. He completed 28-of-50 passes, good enough for 56%, which was surprisingly his second worst completion percentage game of the year.

It will be interesting to see just how Lawrence can adjust his game with what will most likely be a lingering injury for the rest of the season.

Injuries on both sides

There may not have been a team more beat up in the league after a single game than the Jaguars after their loss to the Bengals last week. Seven starters or key reserves suffered injuries during last week's game, including Christian Kirk who was later put on injured reserved, according to ESPN. That probably didn't help matters on Sunday against the Browns when they were down four defensive players and two offensive, most notably left tackle Walker Little. That brought in Ezra Cleveland, who then went out in the second quarter with a knee injury.

Jaguars rushing issues persist

The running game was pretty much non-existent against the Browns on Sunday. Then again, the Browns do have one of the better rushing defenses in the league. Though able to rush for one Travis Etienne Jr. touchdown, the Jaguars failed to reach 100 yards on the ground. They ran the ball 20 times for only 56 total yards.

Then again, the Jaguars have only had a 100 yard rusher once this season, back in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills when Etienne ran for 136 yards. But over the last three weeks, the Jaguars running game as a whole has been held to under 100 yards on the ground. Two of those have resulted in losses the past two weeks, while they pulled out a three point win over the Houston Texans in Week 12.