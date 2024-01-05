With fantasy football playoffs underway, use our Week 18 Drop List to find out which players are worth cutting.

Week 18 of the 2023 NFL regular season is upon us, and nothing becomes more clear than the dichotomy between the haves and the have-nots. More than one-third of the league is mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, while another subsection also has nothing to play for after having already secured a playoff berth. Still, this leaves half of the league fighting for either playoff seeding or to simply secure a playoff spot in Week 18.

The same breakdown holds true in fantasy football. Managers playing in their championship or third game are still competing, while the rest of the league is heading for an early offseason unless there is a last-place game. With many fantasy football leagues extending their season to the final week of the NFL season, teams resting players now comes into play.

Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes will all be sitting out Week 18, meaning that three of the top seven fantasy quarterbacks are unavailable to managers in the biggest week of the season. This creates a new set of unexpected challenges.

With these challenges in mind, which players are sitting out in Week 18 and worth dropping? Find out in Fantasy Football Drop List: Week 18.

Quarterbacks

Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers)

With Sam Darnold starting for the 49ers in Week 18, Brock Purdy is an expendable fantasy asset.

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Blaine Gabbert will start at quarterback this weekend for the Kansas City Chiefs. Feel free to drop Mahomes if you need to open up a roster spot.

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

Yet another QB getting a day of rest in Week 18; Lamar Jackson carried your team this far — you're not a bad owner for cutting him loose at this juncture.

Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)

A late flurry helped cancel out what was an irrelevant fantasy season for Matthew Stafford. Now, the Rams QB will receive the week off with a playoff spot already secured.

Joe Flacco (Cleveland Browns)

Those who endured the Joe Flacco roller-coaster experienced significant stress but were well-rewarded. The veteran QB had multiple TDs and at least one interception in every game he started, with an average of 21 fantasy points per game. With a Wild Card spot secured Flacco, will rest for Cleveland's Week 18 finale.

Running Backs

Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams)

One of the biggest waiver wire acquisitions of the season, Kyren Williams will receive some much-needed rest ahead of the playoffs.

Alexander Mattison (Minnesota Vikings)

Alexander Mattison is a rare player worth dropping this week because of his play on the field. Mattison has just five carries over the past two weeks compared to 18 for Ty Chandler. Considering Minnesota's reluctance to run the ball, there is no reason to roster any Vikings running back other than Ty Chandler.

D'Onta Foreman (Chicago Bears)

Personal reasons have unfortunately kept Foreman out of the lineup for the Bears the last two weeks, and he is not on track to suit up for Week 18 either.

Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens)

Coach John Harbaugh has not officially made Gus Edwards inactive for Week 18, but reports suggest that much of the Baltimore Ravens lineup will play no more than a series or two just to stay sharp. Feel free to drop Edwards and stay away from the rest of the Ravens' skill players as well.

Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams)

Those who selected Cooper Kupp — especially in leagues that drafted well before the season started — will be disappointed with the wideout's inconsistent production this season. Kupp will finish the year with 737 yards and five TDs in 12 games played, well below the benchmarks set by previous seasons. The Rams are resting everybody with a playoff spot already secure, so Kupp will not have a shot at redemption in Week 18.

Amari Cooper (Cleveland Browns)

A banged-up Amari Cooper missed Week 17 with a heel issue, and while Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is hopeful that his start wideout can return in the the regular season, he is more concerned with making sure that Cooper is healthy for the playoffs. Expect limited snaps from Cooper this weekend — if he plays at all.

Rashee Rice (Kansas City Chiefs)

Another banged-up receiver on a team already in the playoffs, Rashee Rice is a prime candidate to remain on the sidelines in Week 18.

Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens)

Zay Flowers is listed as doubtful ahead of Week 18, making him expendable from fantasy rosters.

Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers)

Keenan Allen has missed three straight games with a heel issue and has still yet to return to practice in the lead-up to Week 18. The Chargers wideout put in a valiant fantasy season, but it is time to let him go.

Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco 49ers)

With the Niners and Rams both with nothing to play for in Week 18, look for several skill players to stay in street clothes for the contest. Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk will play a series at best before hitting the showers this weekend.

Tight Ends

David Njoku (Cleveland Browns)

You know the drill by now: Njoku will play a few series before heading to the bench.

George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers)

George Kittle and his 49ers teammates will be enjoying their time on the sidelines this Sunday while owners who relied on San Fran to reach their fantasy football championship games are scrambling to find replacements.