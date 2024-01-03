Patrick Mahomes will not play in Week 18 for the Chiefs as he gets some rest before the playoffs begin next week.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Ari Meirov. Blaine Gabbert will get his first start for the Chiefs.

With Kansas City already locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs after clinching the AFC West, it makes sense to sit Mahomes. It will be the first regular season game Mahomes does not play in since Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season, ending a streak of 50 consecutive regular-season starts for the two-time MVP.

The Chiefs will be in unfamiliar territory this postseason as it's the first since Mahomes took over as starting quarterback in 2018 that Kansas City is not a top-two seed in the AFC. Mahomes has never played in a road playoff game and although not guaranteed, they'll likely have to go on the road at least once if they win their wild-card matchup at home.

Despite the inconsistencies of the Chiefs' offense this season, Kansas City still managed to win its division for the eighth consecutive year. Remarkably, even with a win in Week 18 to close the season at 11-6, the Chiefs will finish with their worst record in six seasons with Mahomes under center.

Blaine Gabbert will start in place of Mahomes and try to secure that 11th win for Kansas City. He appeared in one game this year for the Chiefs against the Chicago Bears, completing three of his five passing attempts for 31 yards, though both of his incompletions resulted in interceptions. It will be the 13-year veteran's first NFL start since 2018.

This is Gabbert's first season with the Chiefs after spending the last three seasons as Tom Brady's backup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has a 72.1 passer rating in 68 NFL games, 48 of them starts.