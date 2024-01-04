Which Week 18 Quarterback will finish the season strong?

Even though most fantasy football leagues wrapped up last week, some leagues are still pushing through in the home stretch of the regular season. For those still in the game, our Week 18 fantasy football QB rankings are here to enhance your strategy. We will identify dependable signal-callers who can potentially secure a victory for you in the closing week. Here are our ultimate quarterback rankings for the 2023 season for those still in action, employing the full-point PPR scoring system as always.

At the QB position, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, and Josh Allen lead the pack as they engage in crucial matchups. Notably absent from the list are players like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Brock Purdy, among others. We anticipate limited (or no) playtime for them due to their teams having no playoff seeding implications.

In Week 18, the top three quarterbacks are Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts. Allen's recent performance has been marked by his impressive rushing ability. He has accumulated eight rushing touchdowns in his last five games. Hurts showcased his throwing prowess with three touchdown passes in a surprising loss to the Cardinals. He consistently scores with rushing touchdowns in six of his last eight games. Prescott, on the other hand, boasts a record of two or more touchdown passes in nine of his last 10 games. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Prescott's Week 17 display included completing 26-of-38 passes for 345 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. That's coupled with a rushing contribution in the Cowboys' narrow 20-19 victory over the Detroit Lions. As the Cowboys aim to secure the NFC East division, Prescott is positioned as a formidable QB1 option.

Sure, Josh Allen is dealing with a stinger. However, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott anticipates his participation in the upcoming game against Miami. They will manage his soreness on a day-to-day basis.

Jalen Hurts is coming off a performance with 18-of-23 passes for 167 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception against the Cardinals. He looks to rebound with the Eagles against the Giants in Week 18.

Rounding out our top five picks for Week 18 are Justin Fields and CJ Stroud.

This week's sleeper options feature Gardner Minshew, Jake Browning, and Nick Mullens. Each has its unique potential.

Gardner Minshew has thrown only one touchdown pass in his last two games. Still, he maintains high-end QB2 value. Right now, he has ranked as QB14 in fantasy football scoring over the last five weeks. With a favorable Week 18 matchup against the vulnerable Houston defense, Minshew emerges as a solid streaming option.

Jake Browning, despite a 19-of-33 completion for 197 yards and one touchdown, faces a challenging Week 18 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. That's after recording 10 total touchdowns in the last five games. Still, we think the Bengals will leave everything out there to end the season on a bright note. We also think the Browns will be pulling some of their stars back.

Nick Mullens is known for his aggressive downfield throws. He presents a high-ceiling fantasy football option against the Lions. This is a team that has allowed significant fantasy points and passing yards to quarterbacks.

Caution is advised for starting Easton Stick, Sam Howell, or Mason Rudolph in Week 18.

Easton Stick's recent Week 17 performance includes completing 24-of-38 passes for 220 yards and adding 31 yards on five carries. With a QB3 designation for Week 18 against the Chiefs, Stick faces challenges in leading touchdown-scoring drives.

The Commanders continue to start Sam Howell over Jacoby Brissett in Week 18. Howell, however, presents a riskier fantasy football start against Dallas' formidable defense.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirms Mason Rudolph as the starter against the Ravens in Week 18. That's despite the team's playoff hunt. Rudolph's performance is expected to face challenges against Baltimore's top-ranked defense.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes having a brief chat next to this Sunday’s starting QB Blaine Gabbert. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/2qAl5YCuNv — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 3, 2024

Several key quarterbacks, including Mahomes, Jackson, Matthew Stafford, and Joe Flacco, will be rested in Week 18. This is because some NFL teams are already locked into playoff seeds. Notable quarterback changes include the Vikings returning to Mullens and the Steelers sticking with Rudolph. Keep an eye on the rankings for Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, Carson Wentz, and Blaine Gabbert in the regular season finale.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

1. Dak Prescott, DAL @ WAS (2)

2. Josh Allen, BUF @ MIA (3)

3. Jalen Hurts, PHI @ NYG (1)

4. Justin Fields, CHI @ GB (4)

5. CJ Stroud, HOU @ IND (5)

6. Kyler Murray, ARI vs. SEA (6)

7. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA vs. BUF (11)

8. Jordan Love, GB vs. CHI (8)

9. Geno Smith, SEA @ ARI (10)

10. Trevor Lawrence, JAC @ TEN (9)

11. Jared Goff, DET vs. MIN (7)

12. Baker Mayfield, TB @ CAR (14)

13. Gardner Minshew II, IND vs. HOU (16)

14. Derek Carr, NO vs. ATL (15)

15. Jake Browning, CIN vs. CLE (19)

16. Tyrod Taylor, NYG vs. PHI (12)

17. Nick Mullens, MIN @ DET (13)

18. Jarrett Stidham, DEN @ LV (18)

19. Easton Stick, LAC vs. KC (24)

20. Aidan O'Connell, LV vs. DEN (25)

21. Sam Howell, WAS vs. DAL (20)

22. Mason Rudolph, PIT @ BAL (27)

23. Bryce Young, CAR vs. TB (23)

24. Sam Darnold, SF vs. LAR (17)