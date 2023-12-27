Will the Cowboys take the advice?

Ever since the first week of football action, the Dallas Cowboys have started proclaiming that it will be their year. After some bumps in the road, the Dak Prescott-led squad knows exactly how to dominate teams. Mike McCarthy has allowed the squad to thrive on both sides of the court. Micah Parsons has come to his own as a leader in the secondary as well. All of this makes for a lethal Super Bowl-winning recipe and Robert Griffin III has some insights, via Get Up on ESPN.

“This Cowboys team can win a Super Bowl if they simply change their mindset. Stats are like bikinis, guys. They show you a lot but they do not show you everything. For the Cowboys, it is more about their mindset, their want-to, and it's about guts,” Robert Griffin III declared.

Mike McCarthy's squad just recently lost to a scorching-hot Miami Dolphins team. Dak Prescott was leading the charge for a late-game comeback. The Cowboys offensive engine got Brandon Aubrey a kick then darted a pass to Brandin Cooks for six points. Momentum was on their side but it was to no avail. Micah Parsons and the rest of the defense could not stop the 29-yard field goal by Jason Sanders that sent them packing.

The Cowboys have a lot to work on but they have already resolved plenty of issues. A lot of trust and maybe some execution of Griffin's advice would lead them to football immortality. Will they figure it out and get the franchise a much-needed trophy?