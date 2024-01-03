Josh Allen shut down concerns about his neck injury ahead of the Buffalo Bills' important game versus the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn't worried about his neck injury. Allen was recently asked about his sore neck and provided an encouraging response, via Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

“It’s good,” Allen said. “Good to go.”

The Bills are looking to secure a playoff spot in their Week 18 clash against the Miami Dolphins. The game projects to be a highly competitive affair between a pair of talented teams.

Allen's update is important for Buffalo. The Bills will need their star quarterback on the field against the Miami Dolphins, a team that has been one of the best in the AFC during the 2023 campaign.

Josh Allen, Bills preparing for Dolphins clash

Allen has not had his best season. He's thrown for 3,947 yards and 27 touchdowns. Interceptions have been problematic, as Allen will enter Week 18 with 16 interceptions thrown.

Nevertheless, the Bills have rebounded from a rocky start to the year and they now hold a respectable 10-6 record. Momentum will be on the Bills side as well following the Dolphins recent forgettable performance, as they were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens 56-19 in Week 17.

The Bills could end up winning the AFC East depending on their Week 18 performance. Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars wins would place a lot of pressure on Buffalo for their clash versus the Dolphins, though. In fact, there is also an opportunity for the Bills to end up falling out of playoff contention.

Still, the odds are mostly in Buffalo's favor when it comes to at least earning a wild card spot. But nothing is guaranteed at the moment for Josh Allen and the Bills. They will need to perform well in Week 18 and can take matters into their own hands, without having to worry about the performance of other teams, by simply winning their game.