Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings entering Week 12 of the 2023 regular season.

As we look ahead to Week 12, though it hasn't officially kicked off, our attention is on the upcoming exciting matchups. We are steadfast in our commitment to assist you in optimizing your fantasy football lineups. This is especially true with the fantasy playoffs looming. It becomes crucial to identify reliable players.

Last week, Mark Andrews' owners faced a setback as we entered the holiday season. However, worry not. Just a quick look at our Week 12 fantasy football Tight End PPR rankings reveals there is still much to be grateful for.

With no byes and favorable matchups, this week's fantasy football rankings could be our most comprehensive of the season. Sure, the stars are expected to shine. However, numerous potential sleepers and streamers can step in for Andrews, Dallas Goedert, or any other tight end you've relied on throughout the season.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

In our rankings for this week, the familiar face of Travis Kelce maintains the top spot. He is closely trailed by TJ Hockenson, Dalton Kincaid, Dalton Schultz, and Trey McBride. All of these options are known for their consistency and high target rates. Notably, Hockenson, Schultz, and McBride have the added advantage of going against defenses that ranked in the top six in fantasy football points per game (FPPG) allowed to tight ends last week.

David Njoku, Evan Engram, and Sam LaPorta fall into the “must-start” category in PPR leagues. Engram and Njoku benefit from top-five tight end matchups. As for LaPorta, despite a recent stretch of average performances, the rookie sensation remains a high-ceiling option.

If someone hastily dropped David Njoku in your fantasy football league following the news of Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury, they're likely regretting that decision. In Week 11, rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson stepped in and targeted Njoku heavily. He had 15 passes thrown his way. While it translated to seven receptions for 56 yards, Njoku was evidently DTR’s preferred target in the passing game. We certainly expect that trend to continue.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Pat Freiermuth, Isaiah Likely, and Luke Musgrave are all available in approximately 50 percent of fantasy football leagues and boast top-10 matchups this week. Likely appears to be the safest bet for targets. He has stepped into the role left by Mark Andrews in Baltimore's offense. Taysom Hill also enjoys a top-10 tight end matchup. However, his PPR value is somewhat diminished due to his unconventional usage.

In deeper leagues, players like Tyler Conklin, Cade Otton, Jonnu Smith, and Juwan Johnson also have matchups above the league average. Yes, they've had notable performances this season. However, consistency has been a challenge. Having said that, their floors and ceilings will see an uptick in Week 12. This makes them viable options if the big-name tight ends are unavailable.

Fantasy Football Busts

Though it's challenging to pinpoint busts given the favorable matchups, George Kittle and Cole Kmet are slightly below average in terms of matchups. Sure, it might be tough to bench these tight ends in 12-team leagues. Still, their matchups should be considered.

TD catch and a double dab from George Kittle 🔥 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/O0y3DELU9d — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 19, 2023

Questions persist about George Kittle's consistency as a dominant tight end. He definitely possesses the talent for top-tier fantasy football performance. That said, his inconsistency has prevented him from being consistently viewed as an elite option.

Similar considerations apply to Jake Ferguson and Logan Thomas. Ferguson is always a scoring threat, and Thomas typically sees steady targets in a pass-heavy offense. However, caution is advised in choosing them at your own risk.

Fantasy Football Injuries

Darren Waller (hamstring) and Mark Andrews (ankle) both sit on the injured reserve list. Meanwhile, we expect Dallas Goedert (forearm) to miss Week 12. This opens the door for Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam (against the Bills) to split tight end snaps for the Eagles.

We should also closely monitor the status of Gerald Everett (chest) this week. Even if he returns for Week 12, we do not recommend starting him. The same caution applies to his backup, Donald Parham Jr. This is especially true if he's forced to start against Baltimore.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 12 Tight End Rankings

1. Travis Kelce, KC @ LV (1)

2. TJ Hockenson, MIN vs. CHI (2)

3. Sam LaPorta, DET vs. GB (8)

4. Dalton Kincaid, BUF @ PHI (3)

5. Dalton Schultz, HOU vs. JAX (4)

6. Trey McBride, ARI vs. LAR (5)

7. David Njoku, CLE @ DEN (6)

8. Evan Engram, JAX @ HOU (7)

9. George Kittle, SF @ SEA (10)

10. Isaiah Likely, BAL @ LAC (11)

11. Cole Kmet, CHI @ MIN (9)

12. Luke Musgrave, GB @ DET (12)

13. Logan Thomas, WAS @ DAL (15)

14. Taysom Hill, NO @ ATL (14)

15. Jake Ferguson, DAL vs. WAS (17)