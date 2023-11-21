Chiefs star Travis Kelce disclosed his thoughts on retirement amid his continually successful run with Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a superb start to the 2023-24 NFL season. The Chiefs are the top team in the AFC West and look to repeat as Super Bowl Champions. A large part of Kansas City's success is veteran TE Travis Kelce. Kelce has had a long, successful run in the NFL, but it has not been without challenges.

Travis Kelce opens up about retirement amid long Chiefs run

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kelce admitted he thinks about retirement “more than anyone could ever imagine,” per Sports Illustrated.

“That's the only thing I've never really been open about. The discomfort. The pain. The lingering injuries – the 10 surgeries I've had that I still feel every single surgery to this day,” Kelce said.

Kelce has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs in addition to helping lead the team to numerous winning records and AFC Championships. The 33-year-old feels the toll his 11-year NFL career has had on his career.

Yet, the veteran TE continues to show and contribute to Kansas City's success. Kelce has recently been known for his newfound relationship with Taylor Swift. His fling has granted him an even greater celebrity status, which he is managing along with his NFL stardom.

Regardless of Kelce's plate, he is sure to want to help the Chiefs to the 2024 Super Bowl. As of now, Kansas City faces the Philadelphia Eagles in and highly anticipated Monday Night Football matchup. Can Travis Kelce and co. get a win over one of their greatest foes?