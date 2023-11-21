Does your fantasy football roster need a boost? Then look no further - our Week 12 waiver wire pickups is the boost you need.

Heading into building your Week 12 waiver wire pickups, there are going to be quite a few tough decisions for you to make. As you keep fighting for a playoff spot, it is crucial to figure out which players you need to have on your roster.

As always, the following list includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters, making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. You can never have too much talent on your fantasy football roster, which makes your Week 7 waiver wire pickups that more important.

10. Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams – WR

25.3% Rostered

While he held a large role early on in the season, Tutu Atwell has taken a backseat in the Los Angeles Rams’ offense with the return of Cooper Kupp and the emergence of Puka Nacua. But with Kupp leaving Sunday’s win over the Seahawks with a sprained ankle, Atwell re-enters the picture at receiver.

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp will be considered day to day with the sprained ankle that he suffered Sunday, per sources. Given Kupp’s history with ankle injuries, the Rams will be careful with him as they determine whether he can play Sunday vs. the Cardinals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2023

Atwell has earned three-plus targets over the past three weeks, and his role looks to expand, even if Kupp is able to suit up – treat Atwell as a fringe WR2 if Kupp misses time.

9. Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens – WR

43.8% Rostered

While he failed to find the end zone (he did the previous two weeks), Odell Beckham Jr. has looked like the best receiver on the Baltimore Ravens, and he will need to step even further into that role after the season-ending injury to Mark Andrews.

Beckham has disappointed so far in his first year with Baltimore, but his role has increased as the season has progressed, so he can be a good bench piece moving forward.

8. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills – WR

5.4% Rostered

It has been tough sledding for any receiver for the Buffalo Bills to maintain week-to-week fantasy football relevancy, and Week 11 was Khalil Shakir’s turn. Racking up his first-career 100-yard effort, Shakir led the way at receiver.

Expecting a 100-yard outburst from Shakir on a regular basis now isn’t realistic, but getting as many pieces as you can on a pass-heavy offense is a smart way to load up for the fantasy playoffs.

7. Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots – RB

33.8% Rostered

Coming out of their Week 11 bye week, the New England Patriots face the Giants and the Chargers. Combine that with a potential QB change after the struggles of Mac Jones, and you have the makings of a Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott masterclass.

Elliott’s 15 touches in Week 10 was his second-highest total on the year, and while his workload has been tough to forecast, expect Elliott to continue to have a decent-size role in the offense.

6. Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns – WR

36.3% Rostered

Even with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson as their new starting quarterback, the Cleveland Browns were able to earn a key divisional win in Week 11. Elijah Moore, who has earned 14 targets across the past two weeks, had a big part in the Browns’ win.

Six receptions for 60 yards was Moore’ highest yardage total of the year, and if DTR continues to target short routes, then Moore should feast in this passing attack.

5. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers – QB

43.6% Rostered

The QB landscape has been a rough one this year, and with Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson being out for the season, the pool of playable options has dwindled. If you are in need of a QB, Jordan Love might just be your answer.

A career-best 322 passing yards, combined with two passing TDs and a win, showed what Love’s full potential is. While there are plenty of improvements needed, Love can fill in as your starting QB, as he is the lone quarterback on this week’s waiver wire pickups.

4. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers – WR

18.7% Rostered

The second of two members of the Packers offense on this list, rookie receiver Jayden Reed did his best Deebo Samuel impression on Sunday. Racking up exactly 46 yards receiving and 46 yards rushing on Sunday, topped off with a rushing score, highlighted a career day for Reed.

While Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson will receive the attention in your fantasy football leagues, Reed would be a solid player to include in this week’s waiver wire pickups.

3. Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings – RB

49.9% Rostered

A solid showing as the RB2 behind Alexander Mattison sends Ty Chandler higher on our Week 12 waiver wire pickups list. While he did earn less work than Mattison, Chandler’s 14 touches for 110 yards shows that he likely will earn a bigger role in Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

With the Bears in Week 12 and the Raiders in Week 14 (and their bye week in between), there should be plenty of chances to run the ball, paving the way for Chandler to continue as a RB2/3.

2. Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens – TE

0.9% Rostered

With the huge injury suffered by Mark Andrews in this week's TNF matchup, Isaiah Likely steps into a massive void in the Baltimore offense. As Lamar Jackson’s favorite target, Andrews earned the lion’s share of targets in the passing game, which will now be expected from Likely.

Likely will not automatically slide into the same target share as what Andrews had, but he should still command a solid part of the offense – you can fire Likely up as a TE2 for at least his first week as the starter.

1. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks – RB

32.4% Rostered

The top player in our waiver wire pickups is Seattle running back Zach Charbonnet, who looks to be the starter for the Seahawks moving forward after Kenneth Walker’s injury. A timeline for Walker’s return is still unknown, but it sounds like he will miss some time, paving the way for Charbonnet.

In his first extended workload in Week 11, Charbonnet was strong, turning 21 touches (15 carries) into 69 yards. He also hauled in all six targets, showing he is a dual-threat option for an offense that saw Geno Smith leave for a moment with an injury to his throwing arm.