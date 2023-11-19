Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with an oblique injury.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is reportedly doubtful to return to today's game against the Los Angeles Rams due to an oblique injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Kenneth Walker III is a big part of the Seahawks' running game, and an oblique injury is one that could cause players to miss an extended period of time, as they take a while to heal. The Seahawks will have to turn to Zach Charbonnet and DeeJay Dallas for the rest of this game against the Rams, if Walker is unable to return to action.

Zach Charbonnet and DeeJay Dallas could be a serviceable backfield duo for the Seahawks if they do miss Walker for the rest of the afternoon.

Despite the injury to Walker, the Seahawks have gotten out to a good start against the Rams, as they have a two-score lead and DK Metcalf has produced a lot in the early going, scoring the team's first touchdown on a pass from Geno Smith.

It will be worth monitoring the carries that Charbonnet and Dallas get for the Seahawks if Walker does not return. With them holding a lead against the Rams, they will likely have to run the ball a significant amount.

The Seahawks are currently 6-3, and looking to grab a win before a pivotal game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football next week. For now, the Seahawks will have to deal with the absence of Walker. Hopefully that does not last very long.