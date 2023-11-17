The Ravens received some bad news on Mark Andrews, as his MRI results reveal he cracked his fibula and got an ankle ligament injury.

Mark Andrews fell to a serious ankle injury during the Thursday night game and the news is only getting worse for the Baltimore Ravens. As it turns out, the superstar tight end received a brutal leg injury and won't be returning this season.

The MRI results revealed that Mark Andrews suffered a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Baltimore plans to consult a doctor for more information.

“Ravens Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews has suffered a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury, sources said after the MRI. It's still believed to be a long-term injury, as the team said. Baltimore will consult with Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte next week for more info.”

That's not ideal at all. Andrews has been the top pass option for Lamar Jackson, so the Ravens' passing attack will take a massive hit moving forward. With that said, Baltimore wants more information on exactly how serious the injury is, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“The Baltimore Ravens are consulting with a doctor to determine the seriousness of Mark Andrews' injury. The expectation is the star tight end will be out for the year, per source.”

Before falling to injury, Mark Andrews was having another stellar season. He totaled 45 receptions, 544 yards, and six touchdowns. Isaiah Lively is likely to take over as the starter for the remainder of the season.

This is a brutal blow for a franchise that has looked phenomenal most of the season. It'll be interesting to see how the Ravens adjust without Mark Andrews. But having a playmaker like Lamar Jackson doesn't hurt. This is a huge opportunity for the other wide receivers on the team with Andrews out of the picture.