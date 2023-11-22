After concerning Week 11 performances, see if our fantasy football panic meter is concerned about A.J. Brown, Chris Godwin, & Deebo Samuels.

Week 11 was unfortunately full of injuries and inconsistent play, making for a bad time for your fantasy football roster to hit a rough spot. Our Week 11 panic meter will hopefully give you a sense of confidence in a struggling player, or help you move on from a player that has been bringing your playoff hopes down.

As always, the following list provides cases for why you should not worry at all, be a little bit worried, and be in a full panic for bigger names on your fantasy football rosters. This is not any advice to move on from any players in the ‘Full Panic’ section, but you should absolutely be exploring moves to try and move that problem somewhere else.

No Need to Panic

A.J. Brown

Four targets and one reception were all low marks on the season for A.J. Brown, as his dreadful showing against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football was quite surprising. The Kansas City defense keyed in on him from the start, not allowing Jalen Hurts to go to his top target.

AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts talking after the interception pic.twitter.com/9IMqREr1H6 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) November 21, 2023

But your concerns should be short-lived, as Brown, who had found the end zone four times in the three previous games to their MNF win, will be a bounceback candidate against the Bills in Week 12.

Some Panic

Chris Godwin

While his target share continues to be there (six-plus targets in 10/11 games), Chris Godwin seems to be in a funk with his quarterback. With Baker Mayfield having a fairly solid season leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has looked to Mike Evans more than anyone else on the team, giving Godwin fewer chances to work with.

But volume is king in fantasy football, and that is exactly what Godwin will give you on a daily basis. While only having found the end zone once this season is a cause for concern, earning at least six targets should give you some hope.

Deebo Samuel

In his second game back from injury, Deebo Samuel only earned four targets in San Francisco’s win over the Buccaneers. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey all found the end zone, leaving Samuel out in the cold.

While he did turn three receptions into 63 yards, the Niners are so strong on offense that there likely will be one of their stars left to handle the scraps every week. As long as Samuel doesn’t fill that role on a weekly basis, then there is nothing to worry out – but it’s possible he does.

Full Panic

Gabe Davis

It has been the rollercoaster of all rollercoasters this season for Gabe Davis, as the WR2 for the Buffalo Bills has been incredibly tough to predict. Sunday’s win over the Jets was just a cardio event for Davis, as he didn’t even record a single target in their win.

There have been plenty of reasons why he deserves to be in the ‘Full Panic’ section of this list for a while now, but Sunday’s goose egg should be the final straw for you. There likely will be at least one more boom week this season that Davis will be apart of, but your roster can be filled with far better options than a player that looks to be the third or fourth target in the offense.

Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown

Even when he was catching passes from Joshua Dobbs, Marquise Brown was returning fairly well on his middle-round draft capital from this offseason. And with Kyler Murray returning, it was thought that Brown would elevate his game too – boy, were we wrong so far.

This isn’t to say that things won’t turn around, but the connection between Murray and Brown has been inconsistent and definitely lacking. Having received nine targets in the two games since Murray has returned, Brown’s three catches is quite disappointing, with a lot of the passing game funneling to rookie tight end Trey McBride.

If there is a better option out there on the waiver wire, you would do your fantasy football team a disservice by holding onto Brown for too long. While he is a big name and the volume should eventually come around, this isn’t the time of year that you hold onto players because of what they have done, not what they are currently doing.

Diontae Johnson

Outside of Jaylen Warren, there has really been nothing good for your fantasy football team in the Pittsburgh offense. With Matt Canada having been fired, it is possible that the passing attack takes off, but you shouldn’t hold your breath.

Outside of his Week 9 TD, Diontae Johnson has struggled to do much of anything this year for the Steelers. Kenny Pickett continues to be very inaccurate and makes poor throwing decisions, and while Johnson is receiving a healthy target share (41 targets across his last five games), you shouldn’t feel as though a turn around is for-sure in the cards.

The wild card here is having Canada not around to slow the offense down, which could help unlock Johnson. Hold onto Johnson for now, but if the offense looks to be more of the same, then it could be justified for you to move on from him.