The Pittsburgh Steelers have relieved offensive coordinator Matt Canada, and Mike Tomlin released a statement on the move.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties, and Mike Tomlin gave a statement on the move through the team.

“Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator,” Mike Tomlin said, via the Steelers on Twitter. “I appreciate Matt's hard work and dedication, and I wish him the best moving forward in his career.”

The Steelers fell to 6-4 after a loss to the Cleveland Browns in which the offense continued to struggle under Canada. The unit put up 10 points in the loss.

With Canada dismissed, the Steelers are expected to turn to running backs coach Eddie Faulkner to take over as offensive coordinator, but quarterback coach Mike Sullivan will handle play-calling duties, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Mike Sullivan has play-calling experience in the NFL, so it makes sense for them to turn to him for that role.

It will be interesting to see if there are any differences with the Steelers' offense as a result of the change. The fanbase has been frustrated with Canada's offense, whether it be the schemes or the situational play-calling. The fanbase will undoubtedly be happy to see the change.

The hope for the team is that the change helps the offense improve for the rest of the season as the Steelers hope to secure a playoff spot. They are still in good position at 6-4, but could use some more help from the offense.

This week, the Steelers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, but they will not be facing Joe Burrow, who is out for the season due to injury.

Many did not think Canada would be dismissed until after the season, but Tomlin did not want to wait anymore.