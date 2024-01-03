With Week 18 of the season here, let's take a look at who you should start and who you should sit at the tight end position.

With only one week remaining, we now enter the climax of the NFL regular season. Teams across the league are battling for playoff spots, while fantasy football managers are battling in their championship matchups. Now, more than ever, it is important to devote some time to one of the most overlooked positions in many lineups: tight ends.

Teams resting starters is a new factor in play for Week 18. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers have both clinched the number-one seeds in their respective conferences, while other teams with playoff spots secured have the luxury of resting key players as well. Most head coaches have not revealed yet this week whether they will have their starters sit out this weekend, which is a development worth monitoring as top tight ends like Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and David Njoku could play limited minutes on Sunday — if they even suit up at all.

Which tight ends should you start in this crucial juncture of this season, and which ones are better off kept on the bench? Find out in our Week 18 start ‘em, sit ‘em: tight ends list.

TEs to Start in Week 18

Vikings' Johnny Mundt (vs. Lions)

In his first start in relief of the injured T.J. Hockenson, Johnny Mundt had four catches for 39 yards and recorded just his second touchdown catch in 80 career games. Regardless of who starts at quarterback for the Vikings, Mundt is a solid pass-catching option given the widespread injuries to the Minnesota receiving corps.

Saints' Juwan Johnson (vs. Falcons)

A touchdown machine a year ago with seven scores and 500 receiving yards, Juwan Johnson never developed the same chemistry with Derek Carr in 2023. That is, until a few weeks ago. Johnson has a touchdown catch in each of the last three weeks compared to just one the rest of the year. Plus, his eight catches and 12 targets in Week 17 were both easily career highs.

The Atlanta Falcons have given up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, making Johnson a borderline top-ten fantasy option this weekend.

Packers' Tucker Kraft (vs. Bears)

With Luke Musgrave on the injured reserve, Tucker Kraft has put up three consecutive games with double-digit fantasy points — logging six targets in each contest. While Jordan Love does like to spread the ball around, Kraft's consistent presence, plus a favorable matchup against a weak Chicago Bears secondary, makes the rookie an appealing play to close out the season.

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

TEs to Sit in Week 18

Chiefs' Travis Kelce (vs. Chargers)

Forget for a moment that the Kansas City Chiefs may be resting their starters in Week 18. Travis Kelce has failed to reach double-digit fantasy points in each of his last three games and has just 88 total receiving yards during that stretch. Add in the fact that the Chiefs already have clinched the number three seed in the AFC, and it is difficult to see Kelce putting together a productive fantasy football performance this weekend.

Ravens' Isaiah Likely (vs. Steelers)

Isaiah Likely is among the handful of tight ends who could see less playing time this weekend should John Harbaugh decide to rest his starters in Week 18. Likely's volume has dropped in recent weeks (just five catches over his last two games) and if Tyler Huntley gets the start in place of Lamar Jackson, that volume will stay low.

Falcons' Kyle Pitts (vs. Saints)

We put faith in Kyle Pitts last week, and he produced a dud (one catch for five yards). We apologize for that. It seemed that on the few times we gave Kyle Pitts a look in fantasy this season, he failed to step up. Bench him, cut him, do whatever you need to do (within reason) to keep Pitts out of your fantasy lineup in Week 18.