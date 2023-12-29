Which Tight End will lead elevate your fantasy football odds in Week 17?

In the crucial showdown of your fantasy football championship, a reliable tight end is likely a key asset on your roster. Having strength at tight end gives you a significant edge over your competition. Whether you're consistently deploying a star player, pursuing hidden gems, or adjusting to the streaming strategy due to the loss of TJ Hockenson, our Week 17 fantasy football tight end PPR rankings aim to guide you.

This week's rankings provide considerable depth. This is considering the limited impact of injuries and favorable matchups benefiting several high-potential sleepers. Sure, a few regular starters find themselves in unfavorable situations. However, it doesn't necessarily rule them out as viable options for this week.

The absence of Hockenson is a notable setback in a position known for its scarcity. Sam LaPorta, Trey McBride, and Evan Engram are highly recommended starters. Gerald Everett also emerges as a popular streaming choice with a favorable matchup against the Denver Broncos.

However, scouring the waiver wire for tight end replacements may not yield many obvious choices. Despite a generally strong season for the position, Darren Waller (65 percent rostered) seems to be the only widely available option to consider as a solid starter for Week 17.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings entering Week 17 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

It should come as no surprise that Travis Kelce leads our rankings against the league's second-most generous TE defense. David Njoku follows him, though he and his Browns already clinched a playoff spot after beating the Jets on TNF. Trey McBride and Cole Kmet versus the Falcons closely follow. Each enjoys favorable matchups. However, Kmet's status requires monitoring in practice due to a knee injury. Sam LaPorta secures the fifth spot, showcasing his ability to perform consistently regardless of opposition.

For Kelce owners, benching him is unthinkable. Despite a dip in Mahomes' numbers since Week 8, Kelce has remained steady. From Week 8 onward, he ranks ninth in target share (18.8 percent), sixth in receiving yards per game (55.4), and ninth in fantasy football points per game (FFPG) among 48 qualifying tight ends. Cincy has also been vulnerable to tight ends. They allow the most receiving yards and the second-most FFPG this season.

Since Week 10 with Kyler Murray, McBride leads among 39 qualifying tight ends in target share (25.6 percent) and FFPG (15.9). Facing the Eagles, who have allowed the 12th-most receiving yards and fantasy points per game to tight ends, McBride is a must-play.

Jake Ferguson against the Lions, George Kittle facing the Commanders, and Darren Waller versus the Rams are likely considered must-starts for most owners. Ferguson and Waller confront defenses that were in the top eight in fantasy football points allowed to TEs last week. Meanwhile, Kittle takes on the league's second-worst pass defense. This gives him a high ceiling.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Kyle Pitts may not be a “must-start,” but he contends with a bottom-five TE defense this week. As such, Pitts presents a higher ceiling than usual, especially after last week's solid performance.

Taylor Heinicke ➡️ Kyle Pitts for 6! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5XUBrXmyIl — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2023

Cade Otton against the Saints and Gerald Everett versus the Broncos emerge as top streaming options. Everett saw a significant eight targets last week. Otton's matchup, though favorable, isn't as strong. However, with the Buccaneers excelling offensively, he remains a reliable option. For deeper leagues, Juwan Johnson is solid, and alternatives like Jonnu Smith or Chig Okonkwo offer good matchups.

Fantasy Football Busts

While Isaiah Likely, Evan Engram, and Dallas Goedert are not completely “off limits,” their tough matchups suggest caution. Their steady target numbers provide higher floors in PPR leagues. However, one must consider their ceilings in crucial matchups. The same applies to Dalton Kincaid against the Patriots. He has been less productive since Dawson Knox's return three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, guys like Pat Freiermuth, Taysom Hill, and Hunter Henry should be avoided with a championship at stake. Difficult matchups and uncertainty about significant targets make them unreliable options.

Fantasy Football Injuries

Greg Dulcich (hamstring, foot) and Luke Musgrave (kidney) are eligible to return at any time. After increasing their practice regimens last week, seeing one or both on the field in Week 17 wouldn't be surprising. Dulcich would return to a favorable matchup, but he's not a viable fantasy football option at this point. The same applies to Musgrave, who would share time with Tucker Kraft against the Vikings.

Michael Mayer (toe) and Hunter Henry (knee) missed last week. Both are likely questionable for Week 17. Neither player nor their backups is advisable for starting this week.

TJ Hockenson (knee) is out for the season, while Cole Kmet's status for Chicago's game against Atlanta is uncertain after both exited early last week.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 17 Tight End Rankings

1. Travis Kelce, KC vs. CIN (1)

2. David Njoku, CLE vs. NYJ (2)

3. Trey McBride, ARI @ PHI (3)

4. Sam LaPorta, DET @ DAL (4)

5. Cole Kmet, CHI vs. ATL (5)

6. Evan Engram, JAC vs. CAR (9)

7. Jake Ferguson, DAL vs. DET (6)

8. Isaiah Likely, BAL vs. MIA (10)

9. Dallas Goedert, PHI vs. ARI (13)

10. Dalton Schultz, HOU vs. TEN (15)

11. Darren Waller, NYG vs. LAR (8)

12. George Kittle, SF @ WAS (7)

13. Gerald Everett, LAC @ DEN (12)

14. Tucker Kraft, GB @ MIN (23)

15. Kyle Pitts, ATL @ CHI (11)