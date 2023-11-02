Ahead of Week 9 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Running Backs to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Running Backs to Start in Week 9:

Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. ARI)

This is a common thing in fantasy football this year. You must start running backs against the Arizona Cardinals. They have been absolutely abysmal stopping the run and they are coming off a game where they let Gus Edwards and the Baltimore Ravens run all over them for 130 yards and three touchdowns.

After an injury to Jerome Ford which limited him in last week's game and quite possibly this game as well, Kareem Hunt led the Browns' backfield in snaps and touches in Week 8 and scored his fourth touchdown in his last three games. Considering this game should have a positive game script for the Browns, there should be a ton of opportunity for Hunt to get his fair share of the workload. He also seems to be the red zone and certainly the goal-line running back which gives him a pretty safe floor. Even with Ford in the picture, Hunt is a must-start in Week 9.

Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ CAR)

Jonathan Taylor looked like he was poised to have a huge game against the New Orleans Saints as he was gashing their front-7 averaging 7.9 yards per carry but the game script limited him to only 12 carries. Not only did the game script limit him but it looked like Zack Moss was the preferred back on passing downs and on shotgun plays even vulturing a touchdown from Taylor.

While that all looks bad, you can expect positive regression which should come as early as this week against the woeful Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have a bottom-5 run defense allowing 139.4 yards per game and allowed a subpar Texans' running game led by Dameon Pierce to amass 110 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Also, the Colts need to rely more on the running game to take the load off of Gardner Minshew who's been having a rough time as the starting quarterback as he has now lost three straight. The opportunities will be there for Taylor to have his best game of the season in Week 9.

Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. WAS)

Rhamondre Stevenson didn't have the game he had earlier in the season against the Miami Dolphins and ultimately laid a dud on the road. They are now back at Foxborough to take on a struggling Washington Commanders team that has been sellers at the trade deadline. The Commanders have given EDGE pass rusher Montez Sweat to the Bears and have tried to shop others on the trade market. Their defense has struggled mightily as a whole all season long and the Patriots can take full advantage.

On average the Commanders give up 117.4 yards rushing per game as well as the 19th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Mac Jones and the Patriots are down their top two pass-catching options so not only will they lean heavily on the running game in this matchup but they will lean heavily on Stevenson as a pass catcher out of the backfield. If the Patriots' defense can prevent this game from being a shootout, expect Stevenson to see a much healthier floor and a higher ceiling in Week 9.

Start ‘Em: Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. NYG) and Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. BUF)

Running Backs to Sit in Week 9:

Alexander Mattison, MIN (@ ATL)

Alexander Mattison was thought to succeed as the lead back in Minnesota after the departure of Dalvin Cook but that is the complete opposite of what he's been able to do. While he clearly has the stronghold on the lion's share of the carries he hasn't turned it into much production and you can't expect that turnaround on the road against the Atlanta Falcons either.

The Vikings are now without their star quarterback Kirk Cousins after he tore his Achilles and they will be starting 5th round rookie quarterback this week Jaren Hall which will be a massive downgrade coming into this matchup. This certainly doesn't make Mattison's chances much better when he takes on an Atlanta Falcons' defense which is giving up the 2nd least fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Aaron Jones, GB (vs. LAR)

Aaron Jones has been struggling mightily this season missing multiple games due to injury and not living up to expectations when he has been healthy. In his last three starts, Jones has not topped 57 total yards and only has one touchdown on the season.

This week's matchup doesn't get any easier for Jones or the entire Packers offense for that matter when they go up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have given up the 4th least fantasy points to opposing running backs this season and with how this Packers offense has struggled this season it certainly will not get better for them in Week 9.

Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. LAC)

This may be a tough sell considering how well Hall has been playing over his last three games but he has a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Charges on Monday Night Football in Week 9. The Chargers only give up 93.4 yards rushing per game which is the 6th least in the entire NFL and they are coming off a game where they limited their last three opponents to 73 yards per game.

Also, the Chargers should put up points against this New York Jets defense which will put Hall and the Jets' offense in a negative game script having to chase points. This limits the upside of Hall who will have to do the majority of his work out of the backfield. Lower your expectations and don't expect Hall or this Jets' offense to put up huge fantasy numbers in Week 9.

Sit 'em: Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. TB) and Emari Demercado, ARI (@ CLE)

In conclusion, having dynamic running backs is of utmost importance in fantasy football. As you embark on the 2023 season, exercise caution and thoughtfulness in your running back selections!