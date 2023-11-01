The Cleveland Browns are currently 4-3 on the season and they are in a three-way tie for second place in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns were close to pulling off a huge win against one of the NFC's best teams, the Seattle Seahawks, over the weekend, but they fell just short. The Browns had the ball and the lead late, but an interception on a crucial third and three led to the Seahawks game-winning touchdown, and Seattle escaped with a 24-20 win. Kareem Hunt thought he should've gotten the ball in that situation.

“Yeah, me too,” Kareem Hunt said when a reporter told him that many people thought he should've gotten the ball on third and three, according to an article from Browns Zone.

Hunt was very vocal after the game about how he felt. He wasn't happy with how he was used late in the game.

“I didn’t get a chance to whole fourth quarter, so it’s cool,” Hunt said. “I don’t know. I just go and play my role. That’s what I do. It is what it is. I feel like could’ve helped the team win.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski heard the comments, and he said that he would touch base with Hunt about his concerns.

“I will talk to Kareem like I talk to all of our guys,” Kevin Stefanski said on Monday. “Kareem wants to help this football team. Pleased with really all of those running backs. I thought they all ran hard. They made plays in the pass game, as well. I thought we had a good balance of all those guys. But I like players that want to help the football team.”

On Wednesday, Hunt met with the media once again, and he cleared things up a bit in regards to his postgame comments following the loss.

“We talked a little bit,” Hunt said in regards to Stefanski in a video posted to Twitter by Scott Petrak. “It's not hard feelings. We both want to win.”

It doesn't sound like this was a big thing between Hunt and Stefanski. Like he said, both of these guys want what's best for the team, and they both want to win football games.

The Browns have a good chance to bounce back from that loss this weekend when the 1-7 Arizona Cardinals come to town.