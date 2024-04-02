The Green Bay Packers lost former star running back Aaron Jones to the division rival Minnesota Vikings this offseason, a questionable development for Coach Matt LaFleur considering feelings he shared about the 5-foot-9, 208 pound backfield star recently.
The Packers are expected to move forward with ex-Raider Josh Jacobs at the position as part of a talented and powerful offensive unit that could lead the Pack to its first division title since 2021. Recently, LaFleur got real on the surprise swap of Jacobs for Jones. Green Bay's offseason NFL Draft prospects were also discussed recently including the three sleeper prospects the teams must focus on this offseason.
On Tuesday, a surprising take was revealed by LaFleur about the biggest ‘bada**' he's ever coached, a take that will confound Packers fans considering the moves that were made this offseason.
LaFleur Names Jones as #1 Bada** He Has Coached
The Packers coach did not hold back when asked to give his take on the aforementioned subject. Jones is listed at over 200 pounds but is actually lighter according to Coach LaFleur. Jones' toughness has not been lost on the current Packers head man, as shared in an interview with journalist Kevin Clark posted to X recently.
I sat down with Matt LaFleur last week to ask him, like I ask everyone, who the biggest badass he's ever coached was. His answer? AARON JONES. pic.twitter.com/ZsU88lpDJH
— Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 2, 2024
The Packers finished second in the NFC North with a 9-8 record last season, three games behind the division winning Detroit Lions. The Packers fell far short of the Lions' overall record last season but they did give up more than 40 points less on defense than their upstart, Dan Campbell led rivals from the Motor City.
The Lions and Packers' next matchup has not been announced yet but it is likely to be a doozy with Jared Goff in control of the Lions' offense and rising star Jordan Love, formerly of the Utah State Aggies, in command of LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich's rapidly improving offense.
Jacobs Vs. Jones: A Tale of the Tape
Last season Jones, who played his college ball for the UTEP Miners, had 656 yards on just under 150 carries for the Packers. The 2017 fifth round pick has exceeded expectations with his toughness and versatility out of the backfield but LaFleur and the Packers clearly felt he needed to move on after years of injury struggles and disappointments, even with Jones' electric play on the field.
Josh Jacobs comes over from the Raiders as one of the most powerful and feared running backs in the National Football League. A 2019 first round pick, Jacobs' size at 5-foot-10 and 223 pounds could add an additional intimidation factor to the Packers' offensive attack.
Jacobs played his college ball for the Alabama Crimson Tide and had over 1,600 yards in 2022 followed by a season of roughly half that production for the Raiders in 2023.
If Josh Jacobs can regain his past form, the Packers could have the best rushing attack in the NFC next season, helping LaFleur and company to keep pace with rising star Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions.