Following four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh Jacobs said goodbye to the Nevada desert and agreed to terms with the Green Bay Packers. However, it looks like Las Vegas has already found a replacement. Former Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison is reportedly signing with the Raiders, per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.
BREAKING: Free agent RB Alexander Mattison is signing with the #Raiders, sources tell @BleacherReport.
Still just 25 years old, Mattison had 17 TDs in five seasons with the #Vikings. pic.twitter.com/EZ4Tq9Q5aR
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2024
Mattison spent five years with the Vikings before his decision to join Antonio Pierce and Co. During the 2023 offseason, Dalvin Cook, Minnesota's starter at that time, was released from the team. This gave Mattison the opportunity to become the Vikings' full-time RB1.
In 16 games, Mattison rushed for 700 yards on 180 attempts. He also added 192 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 30 catches. Throughout his tenure with the Vikings, the 25-year-old accumulated 2,370 rushing yards, 718 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns (11 rushing, six receiving).
Alexander Mattison joins a Raiders team with question marks to fix on offense
Alexander Mattison joins a Raiders backfield that includes Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah. Looking at the numbers, Mattison would most likely start, but a competition between him and White could possibly ensue for the team's RB1 spot. Filling the shoes of someone like Josh Jacobs presents a challenge, and both are the Raiders' top options at present.
Still, the team has been making other moves as well. With quarterback Gardner Minshew entering the picture, another potential duel might happen for the QB spot. A backup for most of his career, Minshew has shown that he can step up when called to start. It'll be interesting to see who'll be calling the shots for the Raiders come September, considering how Aidan O'Connell has also shown potential last year.
The biggest signing this free agency comes in the form of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. With the former Miami Dolphin coming in, the Raiders defensive line just became even stronger. Maxx Crosby alone is already a headache to O-lines. Now, quarterbacks will have to be more alert to the middle gaps between their protectors.
All things considered, the Raiders still have around $28 million in salary cap room, so more names will surely appear in the coming weeks.