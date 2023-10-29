The Minnesota Vikings were on their way to an easy victory over the Green Bay Packers, leading 24-10 in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter. While they still came away with the win, the Vikings lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to a devastating Achilles injury.

Cousins was carted to the locker room after suffering what was initially deemed an ankle injury, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. His ankle injury came in a non-contact situation and the Vikings quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

Kirk Cousins has already been ruled out. Team is calling it an ankle injury. It was non-contact. This is the video of what happened…pic.twitter.com/TmeeAn5I3V https://t.co/GqQjtbnRP8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 29, 2023

After the game, Schefter reported Cousins had suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the season. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said the team is fearing the worst, with an MRI scheduled to confirm.

Vikings injury woes

The Vikings have dealt with a multitude of injuries across their roster, most notably to wide receiver Justin Jefferson before this Cousins injury. Without Jefferson in the lineup, Minnesota's offense takes a major hit. Losing Cousins will only further handicap this Vikings offense.

His injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Minnesota. After starting their season out 1-4, the Vikings have now won three straight games. Their record sits back at an even .500 as Minnesota found a way to battle through their injury problems.

Losing their starting quarterback, however, is an entirely different beast. If Cousins were to miss serious time, the Vikings' postseason hopes might crumble just when they were beginning to shine their brightest. With backup QB Nick Mullens on IR himself, Minnesota would be forced to turn to fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall.