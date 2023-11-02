Ahead of Week 9 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Wide Receivers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Wide receivers are extremely important in today's game, especially in fantasy football. However, it's a little tough to pick the perfect ones for your fantasy team. As we prepare for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, it's crucial to discuss which wide receivers should be included in your fantasy football roster and which ones might be better suited for the bench. Wide receivers have the potential to accrue valuable points, so let's simplify things and delve into the details.

Week 9 of the NFL 2023 season is upon us, and fantasy football managers are faced with the daunting task of setting their lineups. With injuries, underperforming players, and surprise breakouts, making the right start 'em and sit 'em decisions is crucial. In this article, we will provide you with several wide receivers to start and several to sit in Week 9.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 9:

DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (@ PIT)

DeAndre Hopkins finally had the breakout performance fantasy owners would happen at some point this season. It came after Ryan Tannehill went down with an injury and the benching of Malik Willis which paved the way for rookie quarterback Will Levis to get the start.

While it is hard to expect this type of production again as Hopkins torched the Atlanta Falcons' defense on multiple long balls he should see his fair share of targets again with Levis getting the start on a short week. Levis could be just what Hopkins needed to turn his 2023 season and this Tennessee Titans offense around for the foreseeable future.

Chris Olave, NO (vs. CHI)

Chris Olave was supposed to have this breakout season but just seems to be held back by his connection with quarterback Derek Carr. There just has been a disconnect with the timing between the two this season but it hasn't been a lack of targets as he leads the team in targets with 77 on the season.

This could be the matchup that has Olave breakout in a big way. The Chicago Bears have been dreadful all season long against the pass, allowing the third most passing yards per game with 262.3 passing yards. With how well Carr and the Saints' offense plays at home this is the game that you can expect Olave to show out in a big way.

Demario Douglas, NE (vs. WAS)

The New England Patriots are down yet another wide receiver after it was revealed that Kendrick Bourne suffered a torn ACL during their loss against the Miami Dolphins. While being short on receiving options, Demario Douglas has been stepping up and increasing his productivity catching nine of his 13 targets for 79 yards over his last two games.

Bourne over the last three games has accounted for 22 targets which turned into 19 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Those targets will need to go somewhere and Douglas should be the main beneficiary. He also gets to go up against the Washington Commanders defense that is allowing the second most points to opposing wide receivers and that defense has just gotten that much worse after losing both of their star EDGE rushers due to trades.

Start ‘Em: Rashee Rice, KC (vs. MIA) and Nico Collins, HOU (vs. TB)

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 9:

D.J. Moore, CHI (@ NO)

D.J. Moore had a great four-week stretch that had him one of the top fantasy wideouts but then came crashing back down to earth against the Minnesota Vikings and now with rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent running the offense his production has dipped mightily.

It's hard to expect things to get much better as they head out on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints who give up the 14th fewest points against opposing wide receivers. Moore will have a date with Marshon Lattimore who will likely be following him around the field. Hinder your expectations with Moore and consider sitting him this week and potentially until Justin Fields is healthy enough to return.

George Pickens, PIT (vs. TEN)

George Pickens is quietly having a good season and is a top-20 wideout this season even with mediocre quarterback play. Well, that mediocre quarterback play might be even worse with Kenny Pickett starting this week not at 100% and on a shortened week against a Tennessee Titans defense that is coming off a game where they held the Atlanta Falcons to just 202 passing yards. There are just too many question marks surrounding this Pittsburgh offense right now that it's hard to start Pickens more than just a mere flex for Week 9.

Jordan Addison, MIN (@ ATL)

Jordan Addison was looking like he was the breakout wide receiver of the year in fantasy with seven touchdowns on the season which is second behind Tyreek Hill who has eight. Unfortunately, this Vikings' offense took a major hit when their franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins went down with a torn Achilles.

Now, the Vikings will have to turn to 5th-round rookie Jaren Hall to man the offense this week until newly acquired Joshua Dobbs is ready to take over as the man in Minnesota. This drastically lowers expectations for Addison this week and moving forward for the remainder of the season. Don't expect much from Addison or the entire Vikings offense as a whole this week and keep him on your bench.

Sit 'em: Michael Pittman, IND (vs. CAR) and Marquise Brown, ARI (@ CLE)

In conclusion, having dynamic wide receivers is of utmost importance in fantasy football. When looking ahead to Week 9 of the 2023 season, it's advisable to include DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Olave, and Demario Douglas in your starting lineup. Conversely, it's wise to consider benching D.J. Moore, George Pickens, and Jordan Addison. As you embark on the 2023 season, exercise caution and thoughtfulness in your wide receiver selections!