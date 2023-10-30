New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is done for the rest of the 2023 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL injury in Week 8's loss to the Miami Dolphins, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

#Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne tore his ACL, source says. Frustrating end to a promising season for the veteran receiver.

Kendrick Bourne exited the Miami game in the fourth quarter following a catch. Before leaving the contest, Bourne had 36 receiving yards and a touchdown on three receptions and four targets, which were not enough for the Patriots to avoid a 31-17 loss at the hands of Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. That being said, Bourned still ended up with the team-high in receiving yards, which, if anything, was a clear sign of how putrid New England's offense has been this season.

Making Bourne's injury even more devastating is the fact that he is in the final season of the three-year contract he signed with the Patriots back in 2021. However, there's still a good chance that New England will try to retain him, considering how thin their receiving corps is.

With Kendrick Bourne sidelined the rest of the year, the Patriots will look for the likes of Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Reagor, and Hunter Henry to step up for the team's offense which is just 31st in the NFL with 14.8 points per game and 26th with 248.8 total yards per contest.

The Patriots' next assignment will be a home game against the Washington Commanders in Week 9.