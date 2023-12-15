Who will be your best fantasy football receiver in Week 15?

With Week 15 marking the onset of the fantasy football playoffs for most leagues, we find ourselves in the crucial final stretch of the fantasy season. Our Week 15 fantasy WR PPR rankings are designed to support your championship ambitions by dissecting the standout performers, potential sleepers, and players to be wary of.

While the byes are now behind us, injuries continue to pose challenges. Luckily, only a select few prominent players are at risk of missing this week's action, resulting in a comprehensive set of rankings tailored for pivotal matchups.

In the wide receiver realm, Cooper Kupp reclaims a spot in the top 10 following an impressive showing in the previous week against Baltimore. His teammate, Puka Nacua, also earns a high ranking. They are set to face the struggling Commanders. We also have faith in Tyreek Hill despite his Week 14 injury.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings entering Week 15 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Week 15 brings standout performances from key players in our fantasy football picks. Tyreek Hill dominates the rankings, aiming to replicate his impressive Week 12 stats against the Jets. CeeDee Lamb may have had a quieter Week 14. However, he remains a reliable fantasy asset, poised for a stronger showing against the vulnerable Bills pass defense.

Tyreek Hill exited the Week 14 matchup prematurely due to an injury but later came back. He finished the game with a stat line of 4 receptions, 61 yards, and no touchdowns. Despite sustaining no absences in games this year, there is uncertainty about his participation in the upcoming game. This is especially true considering Mike McDaniel's tendency to rest players to prevent additional injuries. Still, the Dolphins are aiming for the top spot in their conference. They need Hill. We expect him to play.

Cooper Kupp continues to shine after a stellar performance last week. He also faces a favorable matchup against Washington's struggling pass defense. AJ Brown stands out as a secure option, having thrived last week.

Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to rebound after a challenging week, and his high target volume in a favorable matchup makes him a promising pick. Deebo Samuel rises thanks to back-to-back two-plus TD performances. He presents a strong case for success against their division rivals. Teammates Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk both secure spots in our top 10 for their advantageous matchup. Michael Pittman Jr. also maintains WR1 status with consistent double-digit targets in the past four games.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

This week's notable sleepers and streamers include Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Zay Jones, Curtis Samuel, and Jonathan Mingo.

Beckham Jr. continues his late-season surge with a solid performance against his former team. He should have another strong showing in Jacksonville. Smith-Schuster should benefit from the Patriots' WR injuries. He should have another impactful game. Jones capitalizes on increased usage in Christian Kirk's absence. He boasted a team-high 14 targets in Week 14. Samuel is a viable option in the Commanders' pass-heavy offense, tallying 15 targets in the last two games.

Zay Jones could make noise in the playoffs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H4b2pCsnLG — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) December 13, 2023

Fantasy Football Busts

Exercise caution with Calvin Ridley, Marquise Brown, Gabe Davis, and George Pickens in a critical week.

Ridley faces a tough matchup against the Ravens. They yield the second-fewest fantasy football points to WRs. Brown encounters a challenging 49ers defense, making him a risky play. Davis is a risky choice after a disappointing Week 14. Pickens remains a risky start as well.

Injury Concerns

Last week saw injuries to Justin Jefferson (chest), Tutu Atwell (concussion), and Nico Collins (calf). They all failed to return. Additionally, Christian Watson (hamstring), Demario Douglas (concussion), Rashid Shaheed (thigh), Josh Palmer (knee), and DeVante Parker (knee) were declared inactive before their games.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 15 Wide Receiver Rankings

1. Tyreek Hill, MIA vs. NYJ (3)

2. CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ BUF (1)

3. Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. WAS (5)

4. Justin Jefferson, MIN @ CIN (16)

5. AJ Brown, PHI @ SEA (2)

6. Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. PIT (9)

7. Deebo Samuel, SF @ ARI (4)

8. Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. DAL (7)

9. Mike Evans, TB @ GB (8)

10. Puka Nacua, LAR vs. WAS (10)

11. DK Metcalf, SEA vs. PHI (12)

12. Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ ARI (11)

13. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN vs. MIN (14)

14. DJ Moore, CHI @ CLE (13)

15. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET vs. DEN (6)

16. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN vs. HOU (18)

17. Davante Adams, LV vs. LAC (15)

18. DeVonta Smith, PHI @ SEA (19)

19. Chris Olave, NO vs. NYG (17)

20. Courtland Sutton, DEN @ DET (20)

21. Garrett Wilson, NYJ @ MIA (22)

22. Jayden Reed, GB vs. TB (27)

23. Rashee Rice, KC @ NE (23)

24. Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. PHI (29)

25. Jaylen Waddle, MIA vs. NYJ (21)

26. Zay Flowers, BAL @ JAC (25)

27. Calvin Ridley, JAC vs. BAL (26)

28. Amari Cooper, CLE vs. CHI (24)

29. Terry McLaurin, WAS @ LAR (28)

30. Diontae Johnson, PIT @ IND (34)

31. Drake London, ATL @ CAR (31)

32. Adam Thielen, CAR vs. ATL (32)

33. Chris Godwin, TB @ GB (39)

34. Odell Beckham Jr., BAL @ JAC (30)

35. Brandin Cooks, DAL @ BUF (33)

36. Marquise Brown, ARI vs. SF (37)