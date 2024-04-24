The Dallas Cowboys had a good regular season last year followed by a disappointing finish in the playoffs. An ending to the year that Dallas fans are all too familiar with. The team needs to take the next step in the postseason, but the Cowboys have been surprisingly quiet in terms of offseason moves. For example, one player that people are expecting to get a contract extension is CeeDee Lamb. So far, nothing.
“I think CeeDee’s one of the best players in the NFL,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, according to an article from The Athletic. “I think he’s very instrumental because of his position to quarterback success, personally. I think if you look at the complementary football, he does it all there for you. He’s multifaceted in where we can line him up, the type of things we can use him for. He’s dedicated in his practice and he’s sound physically. That puts him really right there at the top as far as a player. I guess the answer is without saying anymore, I think he’s one of the top players in the NFL.”
It is certainly a surprise to see the Cowboys lack of action this offseason, but Jerry Jones is clearly happy with how his roster looks.
“Very proud of this roster,” Jones said. “Very much think this roster, without knowing right now how much the rookies are going to contribute, we feel good about the promise of the team we’re going to have this year with this roster. We will have young players step up, no-names that become names because names have left and are off the roster. Those guys have got to step up. We’re all in with these young guys. We’re all in with this draft.”
Jerry Jones also has good things to say about Dak Prescott
Quarterback Dak Prescott has been a big talking point this offseason as well as CeeDee Lamb, and Jones also had a lot of positive things to say about QB1.
“We want Dak Prescott,” Jones said. “That’s that. … I give Mike a lot of credit for (Prescott’s improvement last season). That improvement demonstrated to me there’s more as far as ultimately winning what we’re trying to do here. The question nails it for me. We want Dak. We think that there’s room for growth. … If you are a team that has a lot of cap room, and then you have a quarterback for a little while that is well underneath in his rookie contract — San Francisco last year, us with Dak early after we had (Tony) Romo — boy, we had a lot of credit card use there on Romo. Dak came along, so we didn’t have to have it so we were able to absorb that money and still keep Tyron (Smith) around him. So Dak has enjoyed, in his career that we’re proud of, some of the best supporting casts that you could put around him. To move forward, we will have to diminish that. That’s a fact. That’s the rules. That’s our challenge and to make it work out. Dak as the quarterback Cowboys, I don’t even have a blink on that one.”
The NFL Draft is happening later this week, and perhaps the Cowboys will make some offseason noise then.