Amon-Ra St. Brown working on changing his blocking form after getting hit with fine after using his helmet

The Detroit Lions hope to get back on the winning track in Week 13 when they face the New Orleans Saints on the road. The Lions lost their Week 12 home game on Thanksgiving Day, and needed a late miracle to beat the Chicago Bears in Week 11. Star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was fined in that game for driving his helmet into Chicago defensive back Jaquan Brisker.

St. Brown was hit with a fine of more than $43K for that hit. He spent time in practice working on his blocking technique. He does not want his blocking to result in an injury to himself or any other player, and he certainly wants to avoid getting fined for his efforts.

“Maybe just not lowering your head, I guess,” St. Brown said. “Using your shoulder. Just not making it forcible contact with your head to his head or to the other player’s head. But like I said, I kind of tend to block that way, so I got to figure some things out.”

St. Brown may need some work on his blocking technique, but when it comes to running pass patterns and catching passes, he has done an outstanding job this season. Head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff know that St. Brown will make big plays when the game is on the line.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the Lions leading receiver by a wide margin this season as he has 82 receptions for 993 yards an 5 touchdowns. He has the kind of speed to get open against defensive backs and he also runs exceptional pass patterns.