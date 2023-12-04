Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown had a stern message for his teammates after their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown has slapped the team with a harsh reality check. He made his comments after their brutal 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

AJ Brown urged his teammates to look forward to the Week 14 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys after the lopsided loss at home. Looking too far ahead might backfire on the Eagles, per the Delaware News Journal's Martin Frank.

“You can't look that far ahead, because if you look up, you might get hit in the mouth again,” Brown said when asked about potentially meeting the 49ers again.

The 49ers were too much for AJ Brown's Eagles in Week 13

Week 13 featured a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and 49ers. That was the game San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy injured his elbow. Philly prevailed over the 49ers in lopsided fashion, 31-7.

Fast forward some 10 months later, the 49ers turned the tables on the hometown Eagles. Brock Purdy completed 19 of 27 passes for 314 yards, four touchdowns, and zero picks in the rout. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel exploded for three touchdowns in the second half alone to put the game well out of reach.

To add insult to injury, Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro had an altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw in the third quarter. It was an ugly sight, to say the least.

Philly will go back to the drawing board for its game against the Cowboys in Week 14. It will be another serious test for the Eagles. They will face a Dallas team that has gone 9-3 so far.

AJ Brown finished the game against the 49ers with 114 yards on eight receptions. His statement should serve as a wake-up call to the Eagles. Here's hoping they come back with a vengeance against Dak Prescott and Co. next week.