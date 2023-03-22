Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

The Gears of War Netflix live-action announced last year will be getting a well-known writer, Jon Spaihts.

Netflix recently announced the screenwriter who will be in charge of “cranking the ‘Gears of War'”. Jon Spaihts is known for working on Dune, Doctor Strange, and Prometheus. He had this to say in his interview with Netflix:

Gears of War is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates. It wants to be cinema, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help that happen.

The Coalition, the developers behind the Gears of War games, is happy with the partnership with Spaihts.

We’re thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring Gears of War to life. Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic science-fiction universes and he truly loves Gears of War. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans.

Netflix mentioned in their post that after the live-action film, there will also be an adult animated series. They also hinted that there was “potential for more stories to follow.” This means that we can expect even more Gears of War content. Although there are no announcements yet regarding the cast, we’re hoping that Batista would be part of it.

That’s all the information we have about the Gears of War Netflix Live Action writer. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.