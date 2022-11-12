Published November 12, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Dave Bautista “starred” as Marcus Fenix on Twitter in a bid to land the role for the upcoming Gears of War Netflix Live-Action Film.

Let’s face it – no one could ever top Dave Bautista as the #1 candidate for the role of Marcus Fenix in Gears of War. The WWE wrestler known to many as Batista has been in Gears 5 as an unlockable skin, after all, wearing Marcus Fenix’s armor itself. Now, as Netflix gears for a Netflix live-action film adaptation of the game series, they have a great candidate in Dave Bautista, who has since cast himself for the role on Twitter, “starring” as Marcus Fenix on his timeline.

In his Twitter video, Bautista finds Marcus’ armor and says “This is my kind of ****.” He then dons the armor and says “It’s about ****ing time.” He then proceeds to tag both the Gears of War account and the Netflix account.

In response to this, fans have already retweeted Batista’s video almost 20,000 times in just one day, with 134,000 likes. Gears’ designer Cliff Bleszinski sees impressed, too, and admitted that Dave Bautista is actually his “first choice” for the role of Marcus Fenix. “Brother,” he tweets, “as the designer of 1 2 and 3 you’re my first choice.”

Aside from Bautista, Chris Bleszinski also says that he could see Karl Urban take the lead role, with Ryan Reynolds supporting him as Baird and Ice T being the icing on the cake as Aaron Griffin. While the Gears of War designer was positive about Dave Bautista’s depiction, he did show his disdain for another star’s possible involvement with the project. “Oh and keep Chris Pratt away from the Gears franchise, please, FFS,” he tweets. This is possibly in response to Chris Pratt’s seemingly random casting as Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie by Universal Studios.