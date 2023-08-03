The Genshin Impact Version 3.7 Livestream is almost here! The newest region Fontaine along with details about new characters, weapons, and new content is also expected to be revealed so make sure to tune in.

Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Livestream Schedule

The Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Special Program Announcement is scheduled for August 4th, 7:30 AM (UTC-4).

Dear Travelers, It's announcement time! The special program for #GenshinImpact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 8/4/2023 at 07:30 AM (UTC-4): https://t.co/xo4YDsKpRF This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and… pic.twitter.com/yL6Oj5ELgN — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 2, 2023

How to watch the Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Livestream

The broadcast will be on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel on August 4th, 7:30 AM (UTC-4). It will also be on the official Youtube channel one hour later.

What to Expect on the Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Livestream

There will be Primogem Codes scattered across the stream! Keep your eyes peeled for them and claim them over here.

The Genshin Impact Version 4.0 update is expected to go live on August 9th, 2023, with preload being available on the Monday of that week. Featured Character and Weapon Event Wish Banners will also be revealed during the live stream.

More information about the newest region, Fontaine, will be revealed! We get to meet a whole new host of characters, sightsee new areas, and wield new weapons in this region.

New Character – Lyney

“Sometimes it distracts with a feint, others it pretends to slip up and reveal a flaw… When things get serious, sleight of hand dazzles more than the magic itself. Can you guess what it is?”

“Spectacle of Phantasmagoria” Lyney is expected to be playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.0. He is a 5-star Pyro Bow character and is one of the first characters from Fontaine to be playable.

Learn more about this flashy magician here!

New Character – Lynette

“In direct contrast to her older brother, who refers to himself as ‘the greatest magician in all Teyvat', Lynette might possibly be the lowest-profile Magician's Assistant in the land.”

“Multi-Function Magic Assistant” Lynette is a 4-star Anemo Sword character. More details about her can be found here!

New Character – Freminet

“Did you see that? As the dove emerged from the hat, the corner of Freminet's mouth turned up very slightly. Imagine how he'd react if we could find a way to make a whole flock of them fly out! After all, as his big brother, it's my duty to make him laugh.”

— Lyney winked as he discussed with Lynette after a rehearsal.

“Yearning for Unseen Depths” Freminet is a 4-star Cryo Claynmore character. Learn more about Freminet's kit here!