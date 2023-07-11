Genshin Impact Version 4.0 adds Fontaine, and with the new area comes new characters like Lynette! Check out her Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Lynette Details

“In direct contrast to her older brother, who refers to himself as ‘the greatest magician in all Teyvat', Lynette might possibly be the lowest-profile Magician's Assistant in the land.”

“Multi-Function Magic Assistant” Lynette is a 4-star Anemo Sword character, and is part of the first wave of Fontaine characters, along with her twin Lyney and their younger brother Freminet, that will become playable on the Genshin Impact Version 4.0 update.

Her Astrolabe name is “Felis Alba” meaning White Cat, and her affiliation is the Multi-Function Magic Assistant.

Lynette's Ascension Stat is Bonus Anemo DMG, gaining up to 24% at max ascension. As of now, her birthday is not yet known.

Who are the Lynette voice actors?

For the English voiceover, Anairis Quiñones voices Lynette. Quiñones also voiced Centi and Sugar from Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, Kimberly from Street Fighter 6, and Ursula from My Time at Portia.

Meanwhile, Yuu Sasahara does Lynette's Japanese voiceover. She debuted as a voice actress in 2016 and has landed roles across anime and games, including Akari Amano from Ms. Vampire who lives in my neighborhood.

Lynette Ascension Materials

To fully level Lynette up to level 90, she requires the following materials. Most of these cannot be pre-farmed prior to Version 4.0.

168 Lumidouce Bell

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Anemo Hypostasis, Algorithm of Semi-Intransent Matrix of Overseer Network, Maguu Kenki, and Setekh Wenut): 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver 9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

Clockwork Meka drops: 18 Meshing Gear 30 Mechanical Spur Gear 36 Novel Dynamic Gear

Icewind Suites drops: 46 Novel Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelia

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Lynette Talent Materials

Each of Lynette's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to level 10. Only the drop from Guardian of Apep's Oasis, Crown of Insight, and the Mora can be prepared ahead of time.

Clockwork Meka drops: 6 Meshing Gear 22 Mechanical Spur Gear 31 Novel Dynamic Gear

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Order 21 Guide to Order 38 Philosophies of Order

Guardian of Apep's Oasis Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Everamber

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Lynette Skills

Normal Attack: Rapid Ritesword

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Enigmatic Feint

Flicks her mantle and executes an Enigma Thrust, dealing Anemo DMG.

When the Enigma Thrust hits an opponent, it will restore Lynette's HP based on her Max HP, and in the 4s afterward, she will lose a certain amount of HP per second.

Based on whether you press or hold this ability, she will use Enigma Thrust differently.

Press

She swiftly uses an Enigma Thrust.

Hold

Lynette will enter a high-speed Pilfering Shadow state and apply Shadowsign to a nearby opponent.

When this high-speed state ends, Lynette will unleash her Enigma Thrust. if there is an opponent with Shadowsign applied to them nearby, Lynette will approach them in a flash before using Enigma Thrust.

A maximum of 1 opponent can have Shadowsign at any one time. When this opponent gets too far from Lynette, the Shadowsign will be canceled.

Arkhe: Ousia

At specific intervals, Lynette will unleash a Surging Blade when she uses Enigma Thrust, dealing Ousia-aligned Anemo DMG.

“Now then, turn your eyes to the stage and continue to enjoy the performance. When I next appear, I'll be where you least expect.”

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Enigma Thrust DMG 268% 288.10% 308.20% 335% 355.10% 375.20% 402% 428.80% 455.60% 482.40% 509.20% 536% 569.50% 603% 636.50% Surging Blade DMG 31.20% 33.54% 35.88% 39% 41.34% 43.68% 46.80% 49.92% 53.04% 56.16% 59.28% 62.40% 66.30% 70.20% 74.10% Surging Blade Interval 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s HP Regeneration 25% Max HP 25% Max HP 25% Max HP 25% Max HP 25% Max HP 25% Max HP 25% Max HP 25% Max HP 25% Max HP 25% Max HP 25% Max HP 25% Max HP 25% Max HP 25% Max HP 25% Max HP HP Cost 6% Current HP / s 6% Current HP / s 6% Current HP / s 6% Current HP / s 6% Current HP / s 6% Current HP / s 6% Current HP / s 6% Current HP / s 6% Current HP / s 6% Current HP / s 6% Current HP / s 6% Current HP / s 6% Current HP / s 6% Current HP / s 6% Current HP / s Hold Max Duration 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s 2.5s CD 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s

Elemental Burst: Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift

Lynette raises her mantle high, dealing AoE Anemo DMG, using skillful sleight of hand to make a giant Bogglecat Box appear!

Bogglecat Box

Taunts nearby opponents, attracting their attacks.

Deals Anemo DMG to nearby opponents at intervals.

When the Bogglecat Box comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, it will gain the corresponding element and additionally fire Vivid Shots that will deal DMG from that element at intervals. Elemental Absorption of this kind will only occur once during this ability's duration.



“Look this way, and look closely. This is a time for miracles, just for us.”

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Skill DMG 83% 89.44% 95.68% 104% 110.24% 116.48% 125% 133.12% 141.44% 149.76% 158.08% 166% 176.80% 187% 197.60% Bogglecat Box DMG 51.20% 55.04% 58.88% 64% 67.84% 71.68% 76.80% 81.92% 87.04% 92.16% 97.28% 102.40% 108.80% 115.20% 121.60% Vivid Shot DMG 45.60% 49.02% 52.44% 57% 60.42% 63.84% 68.40% 72.96% 77.52% 82.08% 86.64% 91.20% 96.90% 102.60% 108.30% Bogglecat Box Duration 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s 12s CD 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s Energy Cost 70 70 70 70 70 70 70 70 70 70 70 70 70 70 70

Passive Talents

Point Mnemonics

Shows the location of nearby Revival Orbs on the minimap. The underwater Stamina and HP gained from touching Orbs will be increased by 25%.

Sophisticated Synergy

Within 10s after using Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift, when there are 1/2/3/4 Elemental Types in the party, all party members' ATK will be increased by 8%/12%/16%/20% respectively.

Props Positively Prepped

After the Bogglecat Box summoned by Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift performs Elemental Coversion, Lynette's Elemental Burst will deal 15% more DMG. This effect will persist until the Bogglecat Box's duration ends.

Lynette Constellations

A Cold Blade Like a Shadow

When Enigmatic Feint's Enigma Thrust hits an opponent with Shadowsign, a vortex will be created at that opponent's position that will pull nearby opponents in.

Endless Mysteries

Whenever the Bogglecat Box summoned by Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift fires a Vivid Shot, it will fire an extra Vivid Shot.

Cognition-Inverting Gaze

Increases the Level of Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Tacit Coordination

Increases Enigmatic Feint's charges by 1.

Obscuring Ambiguity

Increases the Level of Enigmatic Feint by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Intent-Identifying Insight

When Lynette uses Enigmatic Feint's Enigma Thrust, she will gain an Anemo Infusion and 20% Anemo DMG Bonus for 6s.

Other Lynette Details

Lynette's outfit is called “Phantomeow.”

Lynette's outfit. A cat resides in the shadows until it wishes to show itself — inscrutable, just like a magician's assistant.

Lynette's Signature Dish is “A Leisurely Sip,” made by cooking a Crystal Conch Cake with Lynette.

Increases all party members' Healing Bonus by 25% for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Lynette's specialty. It was time for afternoon tea, and Lynette laid down a snack made especially for you. The young lady who was taking small sips from the cup and the image of the kitten-shaped dessert seemed to overlap. Your heart was filled with sweetness, but you were also a bit concerned about the state of the kitchenware…

Lynette Official Introduction: The firmament glimpsed in a reflected moon

“That's already the fifth time this month… Haven't you learned not to mess with Lynette?”

— Words muttered by Freminet to a vacuum cleaner, overheard by Lyney as he left his room in the dead of night.

In direct contrast to her older brother, who refers to himself as “the greatest magician in all Teyvat”, Lynette might possibly be the lowest-profile Magician's Assistant in the land.

She seeks neither flowers nor applause, avoids interviews, and generally tries to avoid notice.

Whether people are trying to attract her attention or simply curious, she shuts them out with bizarre responses like “Entering Standby Mode” and “I need to space out.”

Even when bigwigs from the audience pay them a private visit, Lynette always takes a back seat and lets Lyney do the talking. She prefers to brew a pot of tea and sit in the corner, looking down as she quietly sips away, apparently uninterested by the conversation.

Only the very few among them, in the briefest of interludes, sense for a millisecond that they are being secretly watched. But by the time they try to locate the source of the gaze, it has already vanished without a trace.

Yet the only other people in the room are Lyney – warm and hospitable as ever – and Lynette, whose undivided attention is being bestowed upon a teacup.

…Perhaps it was just their imagination.

…But even if not, what harm could a quick glance have done? It's not like they could have seen anything of any significance… could they?