Freminet is one of the new Fontaine characters in Genshin Impact Version 4.0! Check out his Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Freminet Details

“Did you see that? As the dove emerged from the hat, the corner of Freminet's mouth turned up very slightly. Imagine how he'd react if we could find a way to make a whole flock of them fly out! After all, as his big brother, it's my duty to make him laugh.”

— Lyney winked as he discussed with Lynette after a rehearsal.

“Yearning for Unseen Depths” Freminet is a 4-star Cryo Claynmore character, and is part of the first wave of Fontaine characters, along with his twin siblings Lyney and Lynette that will become playable on the Genshin Impact Version 4.0 update.

His Astrolabe name is “Automaton”, and his affiliation is the Renowned Diver of the Court of Fontaine.

Freminet's Ascension Stat is Bonus ATK%, gaining up to 24% at max ascension. His birthday is on September 24th.

Who are the Freminet voice actors?

Paul Castro Jr. provides Freminet's English voiceover. He's known for voicing Clifford in the Clifford the Big Red Dog video games as well as Tinkskull Tinkerer in Legends of Runeterra.

Shunichi Toki does Freminet in the Japanese voiceover. Also a singer, Toki has held roles like Yuki Rurikawa in A3!, Kei Tsuzuki from The Idolm@ster SideM, and Hokusai Masaki in the Paradox Live multimedia projects.

Freminet Ascension Materials

To fully level Freminet up to level 90, he requires the following materials. Most of these cannot be pre-farmed prior to Version 4.0.

168 Romaritime Flower

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Cryo Hypostases, Cryo Regisvine, and more): 1 Shivada Jade Sliver 9 Shivada Jade Fragment 9 Shivada Jade Chunk 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

Fontemer Abberant drops: 18 Transoceanic Pearl 30 Transoceanic Chunk 36 Kaleidoscopic Crystal

Icewind Suites drops: 46 Novel Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Freminet Talent Materials

Each of Freminet's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to level 10. Only the drop from Guardian of Apep's Oasis, Crown of Insight, and the Mora can be prepared ahead of time.

Fontemer Abberant drops: 6 Transoceanic Pearl 22 Transoceanic Chunk 31 Kaleidoscopic Crystal

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Justice 21 Guide to Justice 38 Philosophies of Justice

Guardian of Apep's Oasis Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Worldspan Fern

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Freminet Skills

Normal Attack: Flowing Eddies

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack

Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents.

At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Pressurized Floe

Does an upward thrust that will deal Cryo DMG and cause Freminet to enter Pers Timer for 10s.

While in Pers Timer, his Elemental Skill will turn into Shattering Pressure.

Shattering Pressure

Executes different sorts of attacks based on the Pressure level of Pers Timer, and then cancels Pers Timer. Level 0: Unleashes a vertical cut that will deal Cryo DMG. Levels 1 to 3: Unleashes a vertical cut alongside Pers, dealing Cryo DMG and Physical DMG. DMG dealt scales based on Pressure level. Level 4: Borrows the power of a fully-pressurized Pers to deal Physical DMG. Meanwhile, Normal Attack: Flowing Eddies will be replaced by Shattering Pressure.



Pers Time

When Freminet uses Normal Attacks, he will also unleash waves of frost that deal Cryo DMG and increase Pers' Pressure level.

The accompanying Cryo DMG dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

Arkhe: Pneuma

At certain intervals, after using the upward thrust, a Spiritbreath Thorn in the form of another upward thrust will be created, dealing Pneuma-aligned Cryo DMG.

To immobilize one's opponent without taking their life can also be considered something of a “survival” strategy that one may choose.

“Pers… I leave the rest to you.”

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Upward Thrust DMG 83% 89.27% 95.50% 104% 110.03% 116.26% 125% 132.86% 141.17% 149.47% 157.78% 166% 176.46% 187% 197.22% Frost DMG 3.58% 3.85% 4.12% 4% 4.74% 5.01% 5.37% 5.73% 6.09% 6.44% 6.80% 7.16% 7.61% 8.06% 8.50% Level 0 Shattering Pressure DMG 200.48% 215.52% 230.55% 251% 265.64% 280.67% 300.72% 320.77% 340.82% 360.86% 380.91% 400.96% 426.02% 451.08% 476.14% Level 1 Shattering Pressure DMG 100.24% Cryo + 45.82% Physical 107.76% Cryo + 49.26% Physical 115.28% Cryo + 52.7% Physical 125.3% Cryo + 57.28% Physical 132.82% Cryo + 60.72% Physical 140.34% Cryo + 64.15% Physical 150.36% Cryo + 68.74% Physical 160.38% Cryo + 73.32% Physical 170.41% Cryo + 77.9% Physical 180.43% Cryo + 82.48% Physical 190.46% Cryo + 87.07% Physical 200.48% Cryo + 91.65% Physical 213.01% Cryo + 97.38% Physical 225.54% Cryo + 103.1% Physical 238.07% Cryo + 108.83% Physical Level 2 Shattering Pressure DMG 70.17% Cryo + 80.19% Physical 75.43% Cryo + 86.21% Physical 80.69% Cryo + 92.22% Physical 87.71% Cryo + 100.24% Physical 92.97% Cryo + 106.25% Physical 98.24% Cryo + 112.27% Physical 105.25% Cryo + 120.29% Physical 112.27% Cryo + 128.31% Physical 119.29% Cryo + 136.33% Physical 126.3% Cryo + 144.35% Physical 133.32% Cryo + 152.36% Physical 140.34% Cryo + 160.38% Physical 149.11% Cryo + 170.41% Physical 157.88% Cryo + 180.43% Physical 166.65% Cryo + 190.46% Physical Level 3 Shattering Pressure DMG 40.1% Cryo + 114.56% Physical 43.1% Cryo + 123.15% Physical 46.11% Cryo + 131.74% Physical 50.12% Cryo + 143.2% Physical 53.13% Cryo + 151.79% Physical 56.13% Cryo + 160.38% Physical 60.14% Cryo + 171.84% Physical 64.15% Cryo + 183.3% Physical 68.16% Cryo + 194.75% Physical 72.17% Cryo + 206.21% Physical 76.18% Cryo + 217.66% Physical 80.19% Cryo + 229.12% Physical 85.2% Cryo + 243.44% Physical 90.22% Cryo + 257.76% Physical 95.23% Cryo + 272.08% Physical Level 4 Shattering Pressure DMG 229.12% 246.30% 263.49% 286.40% 303.58% 320.77% 343.68% 366.59% 389.50% 412.42% 435.33% 458.24% 486.88% 515.52% 544.16% Spiritbreath Thorn DMG 14.40% 15.48% 16.56% 18% 19.08% 20.16% 21.60% 23.04% 24.48% 25.92% 27.36% 28.80% 30.60% 32.40% 34.20% Spiritbreath Thorn Interval 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s CD 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s

Elemental Burst: Shadowhunter's Ambush

Unleashes a wave of untouchable cold, dealing AoE Cryo DMG, resetting the CD of the Elemental Skill Pressurized Floe, and causing Freminet to enter the Stalking mode for 10s.

While Stalking, his interruption resistance will increase, and Pressurized Floe will obtain the following buffs:

CD decreased by 70%.

Normal Attacks will give Pers 1 additional Pressure stack, and the frost released by his Normal Attacks deal 200% of their original DMG.

This effect will be canceled when Freminet leaves the field.

“Now… I have no need of any extraneous noise.”

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Skill DMG 318% 342.28% 366.16% 398% 421.88% 445.76% 478% 509.44% 541.28% 573.12% 604.96% 637% 676.60% 716% 756.20% Duration 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s CD 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s Energy Cost 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60

Passive Talents

Deepwater Navigation

Decreases underwater stamina consumption for your own party members by 35%.

Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Saturation Deep Dive

When using Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure, if Pers Timer has less than 4 levels of Pressure, the CD of Pressurized Floe will be decreased by 1s.

Parallel Condensers

When Freminet triggers Shatter against opponents, the DMG dealt by Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure will be increased by 40% for 5s.

Freminet Constellations

Dreams of the Seething Deep

The CRIT Rate of Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure will be increased by 15%.

Penguins and the Land of Plenty

Unleashing Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure will restore 2 Energy to Freminet. If a Pressure Level 4 Shattering Pressure is unleashed, this will restore 3 Energy.

Song of the Eddies and Bleached Sands

Increases the Level of Normal Attack: Flowing Eddies by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Dance of the Snowy Moon and Flute

When Freminet triggers Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct against opponents, his ATK will be increased by 9% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. This can be triggered once every 0.3s.

Nights of Hearth and Happiness

Increases the Level of Pressurized Floe by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Resolve Moment of Waking and Resolve

When Freminet triggers Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct against opponents, his CRIT DMG will be increased by 12% for 6s. Max 3 stacks. This can be triggered once every 0.3s.

Other Freminet Details

Freminet's outfit is called “Icy Skin.”

Freminet's outfit. This suit wraps around the deep diver like a second skin, his constant company in countless sallies into the silent seabed.

Freminet's Signature Dish is “Seabird's Sojourn,” made by cooking a Fresh Poisson with Freminet.

Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.

Freminet's specialty. He fled after leaving this pot of soup. The ingredients don't seem to come from shallow seas, which means he must've dived into the deep sea to catch them. You want to express your gratitude, but… where can you find him?

Freminet Official Introduction: Alone under the cold light of stars

As the realm of Hydro, Fontaine's underwater vistas are positively breathtaking. But not everyone gets to enjoy this mysterious world beneath the waves. Even for those who have mastered the basics, diving can be full of peril to say the least. Among the ranks of able divers, Freminet is renowned for his outstanding professionalism, exceptional ability to stay focused, as well as his abundant maritime knowledge. It's just a shame that, as a classic lone wolf, he never accepts commissions from others.

As the younger brother of Fontaine's famous magical duo Lyney and Lynette, Freminet prefers to stay out of the limelight. Other people's gazes, responses, and comments make him uncomfortable and interrupt the rhythm of his breathing. He prefers instead to slip away and bask in the weightlessness of the ocean, pouring his heart out to a Romaritime Flower.

He looks indifferent, but in fact it's just that his passion never comes back up for air.