George Clooney and Adam Sandler are teaming up for the first time in Noah Baumbach's upcoming movie for Netflix, the streaming platform announced.
Baumbach will take on double duties of writing and directing. The Academy Award-winning director has cast Clooney and Sandler for what Netflixed described is a “funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults.” Also joining the cast are Laura Dern (a reunion with Baumbach after her Oscar-winning performance in 2019's Marriage Story), Billy Crudup and Riley Keough.
Clooney and Sandler and Netflix
There's also another reunion for the filmmaker: Greta Gerwig will also be in the movie. She and Baumbach have previously worked together on Frances Ha and Mistress America. Gerwig also co-wrote and starred in the latter. The Barbie director has also appeared in Baumbach's 2010 Greenberg and 2022's White Noise. They also worked together on that little-known billion-dollar grossing movie, Barbie.
More actors are joining the ensemble cast which will include Jim Broadbent, Jamie Demetrious, Lars Eidnger, Grace Edwards, Patsy Ferran, Isla Fisher, Thaddea Graham, Josh Hamilton, Eve Ewson, Stacy Keach, Nicôle Lecky, Louis Patridge, Alba Rohrwacher, Charlie Rowe, Kyle Soller and Patrick Wilson.
Baumbach has written and directed three movies so far for Netflix: 2017's The Meyerowitz Stories, Marriage Story and White Noise. The as-yet untitled film is written with actress Emily Mortimer, who will also star in the movie. The film is produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman.
Two-time Oscar winner Clooney last starred in Netflix's 2022 release Ticket To Paradise and 2020's The Midnight Sky, the latter which he also helmed. He also produced and directed last year's The Boys in the Boat. The actor-director will reunite with Ocean's co-star Brad Pitt in the upcoming movie Wolfs.
Sandler most recently starred in Netflix's Spaceman released early this month. The five-time Emmy nominee is currently in post-production with the Safdie Brothers for an as-yet-untitled project. He also tops Forbes list of highest paid celebrities in 2023.
Sandler and Clooney haven't worked together in a movie, but have shared a meal together. The comedian told Ellen DeGeneres that Clooney and his wife hosted him and Murder Mystery co-star Jennifer Aniston for home-made pizza.