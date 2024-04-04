Get your golf swing ready,Happy Gilmore 2 is officially in the works. Adam Sandler confirmed the previously reported news per Christoper McDonald who played Sandler's enemy Shooter McGavin in the film.
“I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,'” McDonald revealed on The Kan Carman Show on Audacy/Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan. “I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’ Maybe you should cut that out because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!”
What Adam Sandler Has To Say About Happy Gilmore 2
In a new interview, Sandler confirmed that McDonald was right but jokingly said he had spoken about the film prematurely.
“He texted me after the fact, ‘By the way, that thing you told me not to talk about, I talked about,' Sandler began of his conversation with McDonald.” “‘I said, ‘Oh, that's good news.' All I did was tell him, see I did standup, I did a comedy special and a lot of my buddies came by and Shooter was one of them and I said, ‘Dude, we've been talking about a Happy 2 and we're working on some stuff.' That's all I told Shooter. I said, ‘But don't tell anybody. Don't tell anybody.' And then he, you know he kept it mostly private. He told a couple of DJs about it. They usually are great at secrets, don't you think?”
Dan Patrick said, “You should've known not to trust him,”
Sandler responded that McDonald was just “excited that Shooter was in the room with me. I love him.”
Not too much has been said about the film, but Sandler's IMDB profile has been updated. According to the site, there might be a special guest appearance from an actual golf legend: “The rumors are Happy and Shooter will be back, and Shooter confirmed in an interview it IS in the works, the release will be on Netflix, and Chubbs Peterson Jr, it's rumored, is to be played by Tiger Woods.”
The original Happy Gilmore premiered in 1996 and made nearly $40 million at the worldwide box office according to Variety. Sandler co-wrote the original and will also be co-writing the sequel. The original starred McDonald, Julie Bowen, the late Richard Kiel, the late Bob Barker, Jared Van Snellenberg, and the late Carl Weathers.
Happy Gilmore opened doors for the actor who later appeared in films such as “The Wedding Singer,” “Big Daddy,” “Grown Ups,” “Just Go With It,” “The Waterboy,” “50 First Dates,” and more.