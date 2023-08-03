Georgia football star Jamon Dumas-Johnson has expressed remorse for his arrest for speed racing. Less than two months after he helped the Georgia football team win its second straight national championship Jamon Dumas-Johnson was charged with racing on highways/streets and reckless driving. The linebacker is one of at least a dozen Georgia football players who have been charged with driving violations in 2023.

Dumas-Johnson was arrested long after he was allegedly racing. The incident happened on Jan. 10, just one night after the Georgia football team trounced TCU in the national title game. Less than a week later, Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash.

“I’m definitely disappointed in myself, the decision I made,” Dumas-Johnson said on Thursday, via The Athletic. “I’ve been disciplined for that. I’m just really looking forward to moving on from that. I made a bad decision. I take full responsibility for what I did.”

Most recently, Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was caught allegedly speeding in a 70 mph zone. Despite so many Georgia football players being in the news for speeding, Dumas-Johnson denied it's something that has to do with the Bulldogs' culture.

“There’s not no culture about speeding,” Dumas-Johnson said. “Mine was before everything hit the Internet and stuff like that. I definitely don’t think it’s a culture that we’re creating. Just some bad choices that we’re making right now. Hopefully, the team gets it together.”

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said at SEC media days that he brought police officers in to speak with his players about speeding.