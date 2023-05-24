Georgia football’s Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has been arrested due to a road incident. Rosemy-Jacksaint was charged with speeding-maximum limits and reckless driving, per Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

The Georgia wide receiver’s trouble with the law happened at 4:33 pm on the 23rd of May. He was quickly detained by officers from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The charges were merely misdemeanors. Due to that being the case, Rosemy-Jacksaint was released an hour after the incident.

This is not the first time a player for Georgia football got in trouble with the same case. Rosemy-Jacksaint has been the fourth player in recent memory to get in trouble due to speeding. Players like Jamon Dumas-Johnson have also been charged with reckless driving. Rosemy-Jacksaint’s fellow receiver, De’Nylon Morrissette, had troubles on the road as well because cops caught him driving under the influence.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, the most notable incident that involves a Georgia football player and the road involved the recently drafted Jalen Carter. Carter was detained due to street racing with Chandler LeCroy, a staff in the team. In the unfortunate incident, Devin Willcox lost his life along with LeCroy. Jalen Carter got charged with street racing and reckless driving on that day.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has a great future ahead of him. He needs to learn from this incident and move on. Georgia football is not where they are without his receiving prowess. In his 2022-23 season alone, he totaled 29 receptions, 337 yards, and two touchdowns last season. Georgia won the national championship with his help.