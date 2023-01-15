Georgia football offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy both tragically passed away after being involved in a car crash during the wee hours of Sunday morning.
LeCroy was reportedly driving the vehicle, a Ford Expedition, and struck two power poles as she was exiting Barnett Shoals roadway at 2:45 a.m., per report from UGA Sports. Willock fellow O-lineman Warren McClendon, and another staffer in Tori Bowles comprised the rest of the passengers affected in the accident. McClendon sustained minor injuries and has since been released from hospital care while Bowles is said to be in stable condition after suffering more serious injuries.
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart released a statement on the tragic accident that claimed lives and injured others from the program.
“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach.
Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”
The unfortunate incident casts a dark cloud following Georgia football’s back-to-back coronation as national champions. The lives of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy extended so much more beyond their contributions to the program.