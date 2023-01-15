Georgia football offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy both tragically passed away after being involved in a car crash during the wee hours of Sunday morning.

LeCroy was reportedly driving the vehicle, a Ford Expedition, and struck two power poles as she was exiting Barnett Shoals roadway at 2:45 a.m., per report from UGA Sports. Willock fellow O-lineman Warren McClendon, and another staffer in Tori Bowles comprised the rest of the passengers affected in the accident. McClendon sustained minor injuries and has since been released from hospital care while Bowles is said to be in stable condition after suffering more serious injuries.