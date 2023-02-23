One of the key members of Georgia football’s last two championship-winning teams has made headlines for the wrong reasons. Bulldogs All-SEC linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was reportedly arrested and charged with reckless driving and racing on highways/streets, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

The incident involving Jamon Dumas-Johnson allegedly occurred on January 10, which was the day the team returned from Los Angeles after their national championship game win over TCU.

Georgia police say that two cars were driving side by side down College Station Road at about 8 p.m. that night.

Both vehicles were allegedly speeding and driving recklessly- and both vehicles fled upon seeing a police officer.

Georgia football linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was reportedly in the Athens-Clarke County jail for 21 minutes before posting a $4,000 bond at around 7:15 p.m.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Georgia released the following statement on Wednesday, “We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes. The alleged conduct does not reflect our program’s values or the high standards we have established. As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

2022 was a standout sophomore season for Dumas-Johnson, as he started all 15 games for Georgia football, tallying 70 total tackles- nine for loss- four sacks, and three passes defensed.

He earned All-SEC second team honors and was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the top linebacker in the country.

It remains to be seen how Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart will handle this incident.