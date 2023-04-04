The New York Giants wildly exceeded expectations in the 2022-2023 NFL season, and that led to a long-term extension of quarterback Daniel Jones and the use of the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley. Now in year two of their tenures, Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are trying to build a team that is made to have sustainable success.

The Giants have made some interesting moves this offseason, bringing in tight end Darren Waller in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Darren Waller figures to be the focal-point of the passing attach. They also brought in linebacker Bobby Okereke to fill the gap at linebacker. Bobby Okereke will be a key player in the middle of a defense that lacked quality linebacker play in the 2022 season.

The 2023 NFL Draft is coming up, and the Giants are going to need a good class to help close the gap that remains between them and division rivals like the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll need to target the right players to fit their team. There are still a lot of needs on this team, and they should not zero in on any position too much. Here are the players the Giants should avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Michael Mayer, TE

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is viewed as a complete tight end, the best in the draft. With the Giants bringing in Darren Waller, who admittedly is more like a big wide receiver, Michael Mayer does not make much sense either. Waller does not bring the blocking ability that Michael Mayer does, but the Giants also have Daniel Bellinger in the tight end room, who had a promising rookie year in 2022.

The Giants are going to be using both Waller and Bellinger a lot. A third tight end could be useful for the Giants, but it would not make sense to invest a first-round pick in one with the players they already have on the roster. A position like wide receiver or cornerback should be higher priority.

2. Mazi Smith, DT

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith is a good prospect out of Michigan. However, the Giants do have some strength on the interior defensive line. Dexter Lawrence was one of the best interior defense lineman in the NFL last season, and Leonard Williams is still a quality player as well. Joe Schoen will have to do something to lower Leonard Williams’ cap hit in 2023, but it would be a surprise if he was not on the team next year.

The Giants also signed Rakeem Nunez-Roches from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free-agency to help the depth of the interior. Like with tight end, some depth could be helpful on the interior defensive line, but it would be wise to add that depth in the middle or late rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

1. Joe Tippmann, IOL

The Giants have a need at center, and Joe Tippmann out of Wisconsin is an interesting prospect, but given some other interior offensive line prospects that could be available later in the draft, it would be wise for the Giants to look elsewhere. Tippmann is also a bit tall to be a center at 6-foot-6. Other centers like John Michael Schmitz out of Minnesota could be good options later on.

There will likely be strong wide receivers or cornerbacks available at pick 25 for Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll and the Giants. If someone like Quentin Johnston out of TCU or Deonte Banks out of Maryland are there for the Giants at 25, it would make more sense to go that route and get a long-term piece for one of those positions.