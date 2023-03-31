In his first season leading the New York Giants, head coach Brian Daboll defied all expectations. While many believed that the team would be stuck in a rebuild, Daboll and the coaching staff turned things around.

With Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley leading the charge, Daboll and the Giants finished with a 9-7-1 record. They also made a run in the playoffs, taking down the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round. With the team’s success, Brian Daboll was named coach of the year in his first season.

Since the end of the season, the Giants have attacked the offseason. Between the trade to land Darren Waller, the addition of players such as Bobby Okereke, the return of both Jones and Barkley and keeping nearly the entire coaching staff together, the team is headed into the draft in a good place.

With a solid draft class, the Giants could once again look to make a run in 2023. But team owner John Mara is attempting to tell the team, and Brian Daboll himself, to stay the path.

During a recent conversation with Sirius XM NFL, Mara spoke on what he has seen from Daboll, while also warning his head coach to not lose sight of the goal.

“We kid him. Right now he’s Bono walking around New York City, but as I’ve told him, it doesn’t take long to go from Bono to Bozo, so don’t get your head too big right now,” said Mara while laughing.

He then added, “He has been great. He likes to go to Rangers games at the Garden and they put his picture up there, and he gets standing ovations week after week. So it’s a pretty cool thing to see.”

With Brian Daboll in front, the Giants have become a legitimate threat. It appears Mara is confident in his young head coach leading the charge.