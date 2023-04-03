A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The busy offseason for the New York Giants could see another new addition to the team, particularly to the defense with linebacker Deion Jones visiting New York Monday.

“Former #Browns and long-time #Falcons star LB Deion Jones is visiting the #Giants today, source said. They may not be done adding at the LB position,” Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted Monday morning.

Deion Jones is looking for a new team to latch on to following his stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. He appeared in a total of 11 games for Cleveland that season, recording 2.5 sacks and 44 combined tackles with three quarterback hits and an interception. Still just 28 years old, Jones should be able to find a new team before the start of the 2023 NFL season.

Jones visiting New York makes the Giants a seeming contender to land the services of the LSU Tigers football program product. Pro Football Focus gave Jones just a 48.3 overall rating in 2022 but he also drew a decent 68.6 pass rush grade from PFF.

Jones was selected in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, with whom he played his first six seasons in the pros — including in 2017 when he earned a Pro Bowl nod.

The Giants just signed Bobby Okereke to a four-year $40 million deal last month, but appear to still be interested in adding more talent to their stop unit that finished just 22nd in 2022 in terms of scoring defense, allowing 22.8 points per game. They were also 25th in total defense with the Giants surrendering 359.8 total yards per contest.