Eli Manning quarterbacked a group of high rollers at the craps table.

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning may be just as good a craps player at the casino as he was an NFL quarterback. The Super Bowl-winning star made a late-night visit to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and had a massive stack of chips in front of him during an epic run at the craps table.

“One witness tells us … Manning showed up before 9:30 PM and stayed past 2:30 AM — albeit with a short break for food at some point — seemingly raking in cash throughout the evening,” TMZ Sports reported on Saturday. “We're told Eli seemed to have around $40,000 in chips in front of him.”

The gossip outlet also reported that they have a video of the usually-buttoned-up Giants legend where “you can see that after one run in particular … he celebrated like a madman, high-fiving his tablemates before sharing a huge embrace with one of his pals.”

Eli Manning winning in craps at the casino was surely fun for him and his buddies, but whatever the former QB won was surely a drop in the bucket of his massive bank account. Spotrac pegs his career earnings at $252,280,004.

The youngest Manning brother hasn’t coasted on his NFL earnings either since retiring following the 2019 season. He has continued to do work for the Giants organization, is a part owner of the Gotham FC women’s soccer team in the NWSL, and hosts Eli’s Places on ESPN and the popular Manningcast alternate Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN alongside his brother, Peyton.