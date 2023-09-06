Once again, the Manning brothers continue to make a good case as the funniest NFL brother duo in league history. Peyton and Eli Manning's Manningcast last season showed fans just how hilarious the former QBs can be. Their chemistry with each other, as well as their guests, made for some hilarious moments on camera.

It's no surprise that Manningcast will be returning for a second season during the 2023 NFL season. To celebrate its return, the Manning brothers released a commercial for the new season. The premise of the commercial is Peyton and Eli searching for a “third” host. Hilarity then ensues, with just a touch of star power.

The commercial had it all: cameos from current NFL players and coaches, retired legends, members of the sports media, even some mainstream celebrities! It was a star-studded ensemble that was also really, really funny. Upon its release, fans on X had some hilarious reactions to the Mannings being, well, comedic geniuses.

Other fans noted their favorites from the ensemble of personalities assembled. Among the current NFL people featured on the commerical are Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Mike McDaniel, Dan Campbell, Jim Irsay (!), Sean Payton, and Dalvin Cook.

The Mannings do know how to put on a show. Ever since their retirement, Peyton and Eli Manning have dedicated their careers to sports entertainment. They founded Omaha Productions to produce ManningCast, as well as other various NFL shows.

The ManningCast will return to NFL's Monday Night Football on select dates. After the success of their first season, it's exciting to see the brothers go back to being the funniest brother tandem on live television.