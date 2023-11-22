Mark Wahlberg appeared on the Manningcast during MNF and former Giants QB Eli Manning couldn't help but roast him over Super Bowl 42

The Monday Night Football ManningCast brings a sense of irreverence along with the football expertise of former Colts/Broncos quarterback Payton Manning and his brother, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning to viewers each week.

During Monday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Eli couldn't help but have a little fun with guest Mark Wahlberg.

When Wahlberg, a Boston-native and die-hard New England Patriots fan weighed in on Super Bowl 42 between the Patriots and Giants, Eli gave him a subtle dig:

Said Wahlberg, “That 18-1 season was devastating and it's still something that sticks with me.”

Eli, the quarterback of the New York Giants team that stunned the Patriots in the Super Bowl, simply responded, “Good to hear.”

Before that game in 2008, New England had an 18-0 undefeated record but lost the final game of the season to the Giants who denied them a legendary perfect season, something which both Peyton and Eli reminded the actor of on Monday night.

Before that moment, Wahlberg explained why, despite Eli playing on the rival team to the Patriots during his career, he was still a fan of the quarterback. “I was just saying earlier that I've always liked Eli because we're both younger brothers living in our older brother's shadow for some time,” said Wahlberg.

“That 18-1 season, that really destroyed us [Patriots fans]. But I am still very much a fan of both of you guys.”

In the actual game being played, the Eagles ended up beating the Chiefs 21-17. Kansas City wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a chance to grab a potentially game-winning touchdown pass but dropped the ball.

While there may have been some hard feelings for the Eagles after the Super Bowl rematch, it certainly wasn't personal for Eagles center Jason Kelce and his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The two brothers shared a touching moment on the field after the game after Jason beat Travis for the first time in an NFL game.