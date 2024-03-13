Starting quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are currently in the process of looking to retool their roster after what was a disastrous 2023-24 NFL season by any objective metric. Jones and the offense struggled mightily to open up the campaign following the Giant's surprising playoff run in 2022-23, and Jones then went down with a season-ending ACL injury midway through the year, effectively ending any chance the team had of competing.
One of the more high profile names on the quarterback market up until recently was that of former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who has since signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, for a time, there was real speculation that the former MVP candidate might be taking his talents to East Rutherford.
“The Giants I think were interested because I’m not sure Daniel Jones is 100% healthy. It’s kind of behind schedule on that… But I think Russell probably knew that if Daniel Jones was healthy, (Wilson) wouldn’t be the starter there,” said Michael Lombardi of the GM Shuffle podcast (presented by DraftKings Network, via Pat Leonard of NY Daily News Sports on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter).
In a vacuum, it's easy to see why Russell Wilson and the Giants might have had a bit of mutual interest at one point this offseason. However, considering the hefty contract that the Giants shelled out to Daniel Jones following his breakout in 2022, it figures that the team would want to give him every opportunity available to prove himself once again.